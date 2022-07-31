UFC 277 Results: Magomed Ankalaev stops Anthony Smith (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 277 main card kicks off with a key light heavyweight contest featuring Magomed Ankalaev taking on Anthony Smith.

Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) will enter the bout boasting an eight-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos. The Russians lone career setback came in the form of a submission loss to Paul Craig in 2018.

Meanwhile, Anthony Smith (36-16) will enter tonight’s UFC 277 event sporting a three-fight win streak, with all three victories coming by way of stoppage. ‘Lionheart’ scored a submission win over Ryan Spann in his most recent effort last September.

Round one of this light heavyweight contest begins and Anthony Smith comes forward but eats a low kick. Magomed Ankalaev with a front kick to the body. ‘Lionheart’ circles to his right and then attempts to enter the pocket. The Russian blasts him with another low kick. Smith attempts a high kick but it is blocked. Another low kick lands for Ankalaev. Smith just misses with a straight right. Both men are showing a lot of respect early. Anthony Smith lands a low kick. Magomed Ankalaev swings and misses with a left hook. The light heavyweights trade low kicks. Ankalaev lands another. He comes forward and connects with a high kick. ‘Lionheart’ appears to be ok. He swings and misses with a right and Ankalaev counters nicely with a 1-2. ‘Lionheart’ with a good right hand. Magomed returns fire and Smith trips to the ground. Anthony decides to wait out the rest of the round on his back while Ankalaev peppers him with kicks to the thighs.

Round two begins and Anthony Smith lands a nice combination. Magomed Ankalaev responds with a kick to the body and then a jab. ‘Lionheart’ shoots in for a takedown attempt. He pushes his Russian opponent against the cage. There appears to be something wrong with one of Smith’s ankles. He attempts to pull guard but Magomed doesn’t seem to want to follow him there. Anthony is still trying to get the fight to the floor. Ankalaev finally takes top position and begins raining down some good shots. These are some heavy blows. The referee steps in and calls a stop to the contest.

Staking his claim atop the division! @AnkalaevM with his NINTH straight victory 👊 #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/qAVxDo0Wh2 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 31, 2022

Official UFC 277 Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Anthony Smith via TKO in Round 2

