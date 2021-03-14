Pros react after Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad ends in a no-contest

A key welterweight bout between perennial division contenders Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad headlined tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 event.

Edwards (18-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July of 2019, where he had defeated Rafael dos Anjos by decision. The Birmingham native entered tonight’s headliner sporting an impressive eight-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad (18-3 MMA) was looking to play spoiler in the underdog role at UFC Vegas 21. The Chicago native had entered tonight’s main event riding a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Dhiego Lima at UFC 258.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 headliner did not result with the outcome any one was hoping for. After Leon Edwards had some solid success in the opening round, the fight was quickly waved off in round two. ‘Rocky’ accidently landed an eye poke on Belal while throwing a body kick and the result was Muhammad crashing to the canvas in pain. After a few seconds it became evident that the fight was not going to continue. Herb Dean ultimately waved off the bout and ruled the fight a no-contest.

Official UFC Vegas 21 Result: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke in Round 2.

Check out how the pros reacted to tonight’s main event result below:

Man that was rough 😕… wishing my guy @bullyb170 a speedy recovery! You got this brotha!!!! — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 14, 2021

Nasty eye poke 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 14, 2021

What in the hell is going on??? Unintentional but damn man. That’s so so shitty. So many fouls, so many fouls. #UFCVegas21 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 14, 2021

I hope it’s not detached 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 This is so crappy. https://t.co/6escFXMVcz — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 14, 2021

Hope his eye is ok. I was scared I was about to see an eye hanging. 🙏🏼 #UFC — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 14, 2021

More reactions to Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad ending in a no-contest:

This is heartbreaking. Love you @bullyb170 keep your head up. Recover and run it back. You’re a warrior. #rememberthename — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 14, 2021

Gutted for the Main Event,

Run it back ASAP!!!! — D (@darrentill2) March 14, 2021

We need new gloves. Period! They’re out there. I just don’t understand what we’re waiting for to make these changes. How many more eye injuries do we need to bring these new gloves in, that significantly reduce the spreading of the fingers.#UFCVegas21 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 14, 2021

