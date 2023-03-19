x
Pros react after Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman at UFC 286

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 286 event in London was headlined by a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

Edwards (21-3 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a ten-fight winning streak, his most recent being his stunning knockout victory over Usman at UFC 278. Coincidentally, Leon’s most previous defeat had come back in December of 2015, when he was outpointed by ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ at UFC on Fox 17.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) entered the Octagon looking to rebound from his title loss to Leon Edwards this past August. That setback had marked Usman’s second career defeat and his first loss since 2013.

Tonight’s UFC 286 main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth five-round affair. Leon Edwards able to land a plethora of kicks throughout the twenty-five-minute contest, battering the lead leg of the former champion. Kamaru Usman was able to earn four takedowns in the bout, but never really was able to do much with the positions. Although ‘Rocky’ had a point deducted, he still did enough to emerge victorious on the judges’ scorecards.

Official UFC 286 Result: Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman by majority decision (48-46 x2, 47-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Edwards vs. Usman 3’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Leon Edwards defeating Kamaru Usman at UFC 286:

