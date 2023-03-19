Pros react after Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman at UFC 286

Tonight’s UFC 286 event in London was headlined by a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

Edwards (21-3 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a ten-fight winning streak, his most recent being his stunning knockout victory over Usman at UFC 278. Coincidentally, Leon’s most previous defeat had come back in December of 2015, when he was outpointed by ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ at UFC on Fox 17.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) entered the Octagon looking to rebound from his title loss to Leon Edwards this past August. That setback had marked Usman’s second career defeat and his first loss since 2013.

Tonight’s UFC 286 main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth five-round affair. Leon Edwards able to land a plethora of kicks throughout the twenty-five-minute contest, battering the lead leg of the former champion. Kamaru Usman was able to earn four takedowns in the bout, but never really was able to do much with the positions. Although ‘Rocky’ had a point deducted, he still did enough to emerge victorious on the judges’ scorecards.

Official UFC 286 Result: Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman by majority decision (48-46 x2, 47-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Edwards vs. Usman 3’ below:

Let’s go. Time for the Main Event 🔥! — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) March 18, 2023

Main event time! Former pound for pound MMA fighter @USMAN84kg is about to get his title back! #UFC286 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) March 18, 2023

I feel like @USMAN84kg main goal tonight: is to make the O2 arena go silent 🤫 #UFC286 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) March 18, 2023

I bet the energy is crazy there — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 18, 2023

Leon is playing this perfectly!!! Make him find the range be the longer fighter!!!#UFC286 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 18, 2023

I can’t enjoy this fight because mikes voice — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) March 18, 2023

Both guys held my glove the whole fight. #UFC286 @ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 18, 2023

Edwards is setting up the head shot from that left liver kick again #UFC286 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 18, 2023

Leon’s check hook is landing and it only takes a clean one!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 18, 2023

What a fight !!! #ufc286 — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) March 18, 2023

Give the round to Leon… so it could be even going into the championship rounds #UFC286 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) March 18, 2023

Leon fouling and kind of disputing it is a lack of focus. You can see the momentum shifting away. #UFC286 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 18, 2023

Dirty fighter — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 18, 2023

One round left to decide it all 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 18, 2023

Draw at the belt and they do it a 4th time for the second time in history!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 19, 2023

Leon won — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 19, 2023

I got Leon but what if there’s a draw #UFC286 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) March 19, 2023

I think the point deduction is the deciding factor. I think Edwards wins this closely or it’s a draw? What y’all think? #UFC286 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2023

I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi 👊🏼 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 19, 2023

Wow ! With the point ! These are one of these fights I gotta watch back again tomorrow. I thought Usman won. #UFC286 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 19, 2023

great fight from both he really is Rocky🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ufc286 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 19, 2023

