Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev submits Kevin Holland at UFC 279

Tonight’s UFC 279 event was co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland.

Chimaev (12-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ was sporting a perfect Octagon record of 5-0 with four finishes ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-headliner on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Tim Means back in June. ‘Trailblazer’ had gone 2-2 with 1 no-contest over his previous five Octagon appearances overall.

Tonight’s UFC 279 co-main event resulted in another dominant performance for Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Borz’ was able to get the fight to the ground early and immediately began working for submissions. After some scrambles and transitions, ‘The Wolf’ sunk in a fight-ending choke.

Official UFC 279 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Chimaev vs. Holland’ below:

Here we go 🔥🔥🔥 holland or chimaev?? I got big mouth ✊🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 11, 2022

If you really believe the "Dr told Khamzat to stop cutting weight cuz he was cramping" gimmick. You 1. NEVER cut weight. 2. Will believe anything Dana says. Yall forget about when Aspen Ladd bout fainted on the scale and they still was gonna let her fight?#ufc279 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) September 11, 2022

So excited for this fight! #UFC279 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 11, 2022

I expect some drama after the fight and I’m here for all of it 🍿 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 11, 2022

my gut saying chimaev gets fucked up — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 11, 2022

A whole crowd that would usually be chanting for Khamzat is now booing him… WOW! Talk about some impact. Lol #ufc279 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) September 11, 2022

Mr Chen Chen hat pic.twitter.com/hOgQpusB96 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 11, 2022

Interested to see if Khamzat can do damage if he takes them down. Holland gets taken down but has been very good about not taking a lot of damage — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 11, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Kevin Holland at UFC 279:

hand to god i finish chimaev inside 2 rounds — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 11, 2022

A lot of unnecessary drama this week, but Khamzat Chimaev is BAD MAN! Such a special talent #UFC279 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 11, 2022

Did he just say Darren till has the best jiu jitsu in the world? — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) September 11, 2022

I always say wrestling wins fights but damn I wanted to see khamzat so more than wrestle but why does he need to? — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 11, 2022

Khamazat overrated af. His Jiu jitsu is mid. He’s aggressive but what else — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) September 11, 2022

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next following his submission victory over Kevin Holland at tonight’s UFC 279 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

