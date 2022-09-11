Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev submits Kevin Holland at UFC 279

Kevin Holland, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 279

Tonight’s UFC 279 event was co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland.

Chimaev (12-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ was sporting a perfect Octagon record of 5-0 with four finishes ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-headliner on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Tim Means back in June. ‘Trailblazer’ had gone 2-2 with 1 no-contest over his previous five Octagon appearances overall.

Tonight’s UFC 279 co-main event resulted in another dominant performance for Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Borz’ was able to get the fight to the ground early and immediately began working for submissions. After some scrambles and transitions, ‘The Wolf’ sunk in a fight-ending choke.

Official UFC 279 Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Chimaev vs. Holland’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Kevin Holland at UFC 279:

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next following his submission victory over Kevin Holland at tonight’s UFC 279 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

