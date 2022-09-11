UFC 279 Results: Nate Diaz stops Tony Ferguson (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 279 event is headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.

Nate Diaz will enter the final fight of his existing UFC contract looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Stockton native most recently competed in June of last year, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA) will enter UFC 279 on a four-fight losing skid, with his most recent setback being a brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler. ‘El Cucuy’ picked up his last win in June of 2019 when he defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone via TKO.

advertisement - continue reading below

Round one begins and the fan favorites trade right hand to start the fight. Diaz pawing his way forward. Ferguson countering. Spinning elbow from Ferguson. He catches a kick and dumps Diaz but lets him up. A low kick from Ferguson and then one to the body. Body jab from Diaz, and then a side kick. Ferguson pressuring. He lands a right hand. Both men pawing with jabs. Ferguson’s shin bleeding from a checked kick. A body kick lands from Ferguson. He goes to the body again, this time with a jab. Diaz counters with a hook and a low kick. Another body jab from Ferguson. Diaz counters a low kick with a 1-2. A looping right from Ferguson. The fighters trade hooks in the pockets. A quick jab from Ferguson. A hard 1-2 counter from Diaz and then a low kick. The Stockton native lands another 1-2 before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 279 main event begins and Nate Diaz opens up with a left hand and then a low kick. Ferguson returns the low kick. A front kick from Diaz. Ferguson with a hard 1-2. Diaz goes to the body and then the head. Ferguson with a right hand. A low kick from ‘El Cucuy’. Diaz with a left hand. Ferguson lands a counter hook. A 1-2 and then a body kick from Nate Diaz. Tony Ferguson with a front kick to the body. The former interim lightweight champion connects with a good combination. Diaz answers with a 1-2. And another. 3 punch combo for Diaz. Ferguson catches a kick and lands a right. Hard low kicks now from Ferguson. A 1-2 and then a low kick from Diaz. Ferguson has a cut near his right eye now. Ferguson with a body kick. He throws a right to the body, runs into Diaz and falls over. Nate Diaz with a big flurry. Low kicks from Ferguson. Diaz with a right hand. He eats a body kick and a left from Ferguson. A couple of clean rights from Diaz land before the horn.

advertisement - continue reading below

Round three of the UFC 279 headliner begins and Nate Diaz lands a front kick. He follows that up with a big combination. A body kick from Ferguson and then a low kick. Another hard low kick and Diaz looks hurt. A right hand from Ferguson and Diaz walks off and shakes his head. Is he quitting? Nope. The fight continues. Hard low kicks from Ferguson. Diaz lands a right hand. The right is answered by Ferguson. Diaz tries to clinch him but can’t hold him. A 1-2 to low kick from Diaz. Another low kick from Ferguson. Diaz with a hard jab and then a big left hook. A low kick again from Ferguson and a couple of right hands. A right hand to left hook frim Diaz. Ferguson on the retreat. Diaz complains that Ferguson is running. A low kick from Tony Ferguson. Diaz with a 1-2. The veterans trade kicks. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 279 main event begins and Tony Ferguson lands a hard body-head combo and low kick. Nate Diaz with a left, but eats a jab and uppercut. Another jab from Ferguson. A 1-2 from Diaz has Ferguson wobbled. Ferguson circling out and Diaz chases with hooks. A hard three punch combo from Nate has Tony on the retreat. Diaz swarms him. Ferguson shoots and Nate jumps on a guillotine. This one is all over! WOW!

advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC 279 Result: Nate Diaz def. Tony Ferguson via submission in Round 4

Who would you like to see Diaz fight next following his submission victory over Ferguson at tonight’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below