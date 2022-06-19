Pros react after Kevin Holland submits Tim Means at UFC Austin

Tonight’s UFC Austin event was co-headlined by a welterweight contest between Tim Means and Kevin Holland.

Means (32-13-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision victory over Nicolas Dalby. Prior to that, ‘The Dirty Bird’ had outpointed Mike Perry at UFC 255.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (23-7 MMA) most recently competed at UFC 272, where he scored a TKO victory over Alex Oliveira. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Trailblazer’.

Tonight’s UFC Austin co-main event resulted in a second round submission victory for ‘Big Mouth’. Holland was able to land some heavy counter punches and hard kicks in the opening five minutes before ultimately sinking in a fight-ending d’arce choke in round two (see that here).

Official UFC Austin Result: Kevin Holland def. Tim Means via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Means vs. Holland’ below:

Dirty Bird!! Vs Big Mouf!!#UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 19, 2022

This should be interesting!!!#UFCAustin — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 19, 2022

I always like Tim means #UFCAustin — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 19, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Kevin Holland defeating Tim Means via submission at UFC Austin:

Holland does it again! Great scrap from both guys! #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 19, 2022

Holland just beat Means like he stole someone's purse. PROBLEM at 170! #UFCAustin — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 19, 2022

Brilliant performance by Holland. Lovely transition into the darce choke 👌🏾 #UFCAustin — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 19, 2022

Who would you like to see Kevin Holland fight next following his submission victory over Tim Means this evening at UFC Austin? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

