Michael Venom Page reacts after booking a fight with Mike Perry at BKFC 27

Michael Venom Page has reacted after booking a fight with Mike Perry at BKFC 27 in a middleweight bout.

BKFC 27 London will take place on August 20th, 2022.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) took to ‘Twitter‘ to announce Michael Venom Page has signed a one-fight deal to headline BKFC 27 against Mike Perry.

It came as a surprise given ‘MVP’ is still under contract with Bellator, but it will be a massive fight for BKFC as both Page and Perry are fan favorites. Although a one-off, this could open up the door for more Bellator fighters to take a BKFC fight creating super fights between the promotions.

Taking to ‘Instagram’ Perry posted:

“August 20th the team heads to London England to face Michael Page ! I’m excited to fight over seas and to introduce Mr.Page to the world of Bare Knuckle Boxing!”

Also posting to ‘Instagram’ Michael Venom Page reacted:

“The Fight Nobody New They Wanted So Bad @bareknuckefc 🔥L🔥E🔥T🔥S🔥G🔥O”

Michael Page (20-2 MMA) last fought Logan Storley (13-1 MMA) in the main event of Bellator 281 for the interim welterweight title. The result was a controversial split decision loss for Page.

Mike Perry (14-8 MMA) made his BKFC debut in February of this year beating Julian Lane (14-13 MMA) via unanimous decision. It was in November of 2021 that it was announced that the 30 year old Perry had signed with BKFC after five years fighting in the UFC.

