Pros react after Joanna Jędrzejczyk announces her retirement from MMA

Several current and former pro fighters took to social media to congratulate Joanna Jędrzejczyk on her illustrious MMA career.

Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA) ended a 26-month hiatus tonight for a highly anticipated UFC rematch with Weili Zhang (22-3 MMA).

The pair had first met back at UFC 248 in March of 2020, with Zhang emerging victorious by way of split-decision in a thrilling “Fight of the Year” performance.

Tonight’s ‘Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang 2’ fight proved to be another thrilling war for as long as it lasted. The Chinese standout got off to a quick start in the opening round, scoring an early takedown and landing some nasty elbows. The pair wasted no time getting back to trading leather in round two with Joanna Jedrzejczyk landing some good jabs and Zhang some big kicks to the body. However, a spinning back fist from Weili put an end to all of that action just moments later. It was a spectacular finish and one that will have Zhang fighting for the title her next time out.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC 275 Result: Weili Zhang def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via KO in Round 2

Immediately after recovering from the devastating blow, Jedrzejczyk proceed to lay her gloves down in the center of the Octagon.

Moments after Joanna Jędrzejczyk announced her retirement, several pro fighters took to social media to show their respect.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Thank you @joannamma 🙏 a champion a legend. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 12, 2022

Congrats to Weili on an amazing win and congrats to Joanna on an incredible career. #UFC275 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) June 12, 2022

That was an honor to be one of the witness your GREAT career @joannamma Thank you#UFC275 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) June 12, 2022

Ahhh. Love @joannamma what a savage girl. She brought it every time!! What a career 🙌🏾 #UFC275 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 12, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What a career @joannamma 👏

such an awesome human being 🙏 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 12, 2022

What a career for @joannamma – she has been my favorite female fighter since she exploded onto the scene in the UFC and in her prime I truly thought she was the most exciting striker on the planet. Thank you Joanna. The sport of mma is better because of you. #ufc275 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 12, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

More reactions to former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk hanging up her gloves:

I love JJ ❤️ what a career #UFC275 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) June 12, 2022

What a legacy Joanna has left to the sport of mma. Incredible athlete and champion. #ufc275 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 12, 2022

. @joannamma has been such a joy to work with throughout the years. Her love of the sport, killer promos & respect + genuine kindness towards us has meant more than I can put into words. We ❤️ you JJ and appreciate you on so many levels. You deserve a great next chapter, Legend. — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) June 12, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

I have the upmost respect for both of these women! @zhangweilimma @joannamma 🔥 Having shared the octagon with both of them. It was an honor. I will always be a fan @joannamma and @zhangweilimma you are so fun to watch! A win for the fans!!! @ufc #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/YCk1RD8Kqj — Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) June 12, 2022

My heart hurts jj is still the best — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022

Joanna Jedrzejczyk finishes her mixed martial arts career with an overall record of 16-5.

The Polish star will go down as one of the greatest women’s fighters of all time.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What was your reaction to Jedrzejczyk retiring from MMA?