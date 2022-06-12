Pros react after Joanna Jędrzejczyk announces her retirement from MMA

By
Christopher Taylor
-
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Image: UFC on Instagram

Several current and former pro fighters took to social media to congratulate Joanna Jędrzejczyk on her illustrious MMA career.

Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA) ended a 26-month hiatus tonight for a highly anticipated UFC rematch with Weili Zhang (22-3 MMA).

The pair had first met back at UFC 248 in March of 2020, with Zhang emerging victorious by way of split-decision in a thrilling “Fight of the Year” performance.

Tonight’s ‘Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang 2’ fight proved to be another thrilling war for as long as it lasted. The Chinese standout got off to a quick start in the opening round, scoring an early takedown and landing some nasty elbows. The pair wasted no time getting back to trading leather in round two with Joanna Jedrzejczyk landing some good jabs and Zhang some big kicks to the body. However, a spinning back fist from Weili put an end to all of that action just moments later. It was a spectacular finish and one that will have Zhang fighting for the title her next time out.

Official UFC 275 Result: Weili Zhang def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via KO in Round 2

Immediately after recovering from the devastating blow, Jedrzejczyk proceed to lay her gloves down in the center of the Octagon.

Moments after Joanna Jędrzejczyk announced her retirement, several pro fighters took to social media to show their respect.

More reactions to former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk hanging up her gloves:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk finishes her mixed martial arts career with an overall record of 16-5.

The Polish star will go down as one of the greatest women’s fighters of all time.

What was your reaction to Jedrzejczyk retiring from MMA?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM