Pros react after Jiri Procházka dethrones Glover Teixeira at UFC 275

Chris Taylor
Tonight’s UFC 275 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Glover Teixeira taking on Jiri Procházka.

Teixeira (33-8 MMA) had captured the promotions light heavyweight title back at UFC 267 with a second round submission victory over Jan Blachowicz. That win had marked the 42-year-olds sixth in a row and third straight stoppage.

Meanwhile, Jiri Procházka (29-3-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since May of 2021, where he earned a stunning knockout victory over Dominick Reyes (see that here). The brutal stoppage had marked the Czech’s twelfth win in a row and tenth consecutive finish.

Tonight’s UFC 275 main event resulted in what many fans and analysts are calling the “fight of the year”. Glover Teixeira and Jiri Procházka went to absolute war for the better part of twenty-five minutes tonight at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Teixeira found most of his success on the ground but also rocked Prochazka on multiple occasions in the standup. Not to be outdone, Jiri also landed a number of hard combinations on the Brazilian veteran. After four rounds of action it appeared that Glover Teixeira was just five minutes away from hearing and STILL. However, despite having dominant positions in the final five minutes, Teixeira eventually gave up his back and Jiri forced him to tap with a choke.

Official UFC 275 Result: Jiri Procházka def. Glover Teixeira via submission in Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Teixeira vs. Procházka’ below:

Who would you like to see Jiri Procházka fight next following his submission victory over Glover Teixeira this evening in Singapore? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

