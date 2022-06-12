Pros react after Jiri Procházka dethrones Glover Teixeira at UFC 275

Tonight’s UFC 275 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Glover Teixeira taking on Jiri Procházka.

Teixeira (33-8 MMA) had captured the promotions light heavyweight title back at UFC 267 with a second round submission victory over Jan Blachowicz. That win had marked the 42-year-olds sixth in a row and third straight stoppage.

Meanwhile, Jiri Procházka (29-3-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since May of 2021, where he earned a stunning knockout victory over Dominick Reyes (see that here). The brutal stoppage had marked the Czech’s twelfth win in a row and tenth consecutive finish.

Tonight’s UFC 275 main event resulted in what many fans and analysts are calling the “fight of the year”. Glover Teixeira and Jiri Procházka went to absolute war for the better part of twenty-five minutes tonight at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Teixeira found most of his success on the ground but also rocked Prochazka on multiple occasions in the standup. Not to be outdone, Jiri also landed a number of hard combinations on the Brazilian veteran. After four rounds of action it appeared that Glover Teixeira was just five minutes away from hearing and STILL. However, despite having dominant positions in the final five minutes, Teixeira eventually gave up his back and Jiri forced him to tap with a choke.

Official UFC 275 Result: Jiri Procházka def. Glover Teixeira via submission in Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Teixeira vs. Procházka’ below:

Good luck Jiri! This guy is ready, watch what he is entering the arena in! We are rooting for you at HQ! Bring home the bacon and the sizzle @jiri_bjp 🇨🇿 https://t.co/4IFwk6hUdl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 12, 2022

I don’t root often, but I just love the story of what Glover has done this late in his career and I’d kinda like to see it continue #UFC275 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) June 12, 2022

Jiri looks massive #UFC275 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022

Jiri Prochazka by knockout. Just wait. #UFC275 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

Here we go!! I’m going with jiri #UFC275 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 12, 2022

@jiri_bjp is one of my favorite fighters to watch right now…true bushido ready for battle no matter the outcome but I have a soft spot for vets like @gloverteixeira …man this is tough! Who y’all taking? #UFC275 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022

I now understand why Jon Jones and DC dominated this weight class for so many years. It really puts things into perspective. #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

Young bull learning from unko 🤣🤙🏽 — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 12, 2022

What a fight!!! Glover is a beast!! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 12, 2022

Retweet if you love jiri’s hair! #UFC275 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) June 12, 2022

Glovers chin at 42 is holding up!!! Wow!!!! #ufc275 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022

Mistake!! — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 12, 2022

This is a bloody war 🩸#UFC275 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

Wow what a fight! The Winner truly deserves it! #UFC275 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) June 12, 2022

#UFC275 this fight has everything! Strikes subs wrestling back and forth action! what a fight ! — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) June 12, 2022

Jiri is a wild man! He takes risks and they are costing him but you also can’t turn away because of it! #UFC275 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022

I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a consistent back and forth war 😳#UFC275 I love it — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 12, 2022

What a fight. @gloverteixeira is an absolute legend. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 12, 2022

Both fighters leaving it all in there! This round should be great #UFC275 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) June 12, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Jiri Procházka defeating Glover Teixeira:

Damn unks still a hammah @gloverteixeira — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 12, 2022

I can honestly say @jiri_bjp showcased some Beautiful Destruction at #UFC275 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 12, 2022

And there you have it the story keeps writing itself!!! Congrats Champ don't get too comfortable!!!#Imcoming #andnew #UFC275 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 12, 2022

Glover Teixeira ur the fuckin man — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) June 12, 2022

Who would you like to see Jiri Procházka fight next following his submission victory over Glover Teixeira this evening in Singapore? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!