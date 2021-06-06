UFC Vegas 28 Bonus Report: Jairzinho Rozenstruik rewarded for stopping Augusto Sakai

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai.

The highly anticipated heavyweight main event resulted in another first round finish for ‘Bigi Boy’. After a lengthy feeling out process to begin the fight, Jairzinho Rozenstruik began to apply the pressure in the final two minutes. Eventually he was able to catch Augusto Sakai with a crisp combination that sent the Brazilian crashing down to the canvas. From there, Rozenstruik would finish the job with ground and pound.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 28, fellow heavyweights Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura squared off in hopes of moving up the divisional rankings. The bout proved to be a wild back and forth affair. ‘The Big Ticket’ nearly finished the fight in the opening two minutes, but Tybura was able to weather the early storm before earning a takedown. Once on the ground, the Pole would quickly secure a TKO stoppage victory due to strikes.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Welterweight standouts Santiago Ponzinibbio and Miguel Baeza were awarded ‘fight of the night’ honors for their thrilling fight on tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 main card. After losing the opening round, the Argentine was able to battle back and outpoint the previously undefeated prospect in rounds two and three to earn a unanimous decision win.

Performance of the night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik earned an extra $50k for his first round knockout victory over Augusto Sakai in tongiht’s UFC Vegas 28 main event. ‘Bigi Boy’ landed a combination late in the opening round that sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas.

Performance of the night: Marcin Tybura pocketed an extra $50k for his come from behind victory over Walt Harris in tonight’s co-headliner. The Polish standout utilized his strong grappling skills to overwhelm and finish the American.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 28 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!