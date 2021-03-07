Pros react after Aleksandar Rakić defeats Thiago Santos at UFC 259

A key light heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Thiago Santos taking on Aleksandar Rakić kicked off tonight’s UFC 259 pay-per-view.

Santos (21-9 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening in Las Vegas. ‘Marreta’ had most previously competed this past November, where he suffered a submission loss to surging division contender Glover Teixeira.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakić (14-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 259 fight with Thiago Santos looking to build off the momentum from his recent unanimous decision win over Anthony Smith. The Austrian had gone 4-1 under the UFC banner up to this point.

Tonight’s Santos vs. Rakić contest was not the slugfest many were expecting. Instead, both men seemed tentative, likely out of respect for each others power. While it wasn’t a fan-friendly affair, Aleksandar Rakić clearly did enough to warrant getting his hand raised against Thiago Santos this evening.

Official UFC 259 Result: Aleksandar Rakić def. Thiago Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to Rakić defeating Santos below:

This card is about to open with a banger!!! 🔥 #UFC259 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021

Rakic got this #ufc259 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 7, 2021

Marreta!!! 🔨 — Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) March 7, 2021

Some fights present more Danger than others. This fight is as dangerous as it gets in there! #UFC259 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021

That combo sequence at 1:30 between both men was scary! #UFC259 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021

Rakic is fucking huge 😮.#UFC259 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 7, 2021

That was close…who y’all giving the 1st? #ufc259 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021

Respect both these guys. High stakes chess here folks! Thiago has force his way into boxing range if he wants to get to Rakic. #ufc259 — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) March 7, 2021

I think santos is hesitant so he doesn’t fatigue…I think Rakic is hesitant due to santos power. I got Rakic up 2 ends though! #ufc259 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakić:

Two explosive fighters somewhat cancelling each other out right now. #UFC259 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021

https://twitter.com/DomReyes/status/1368406446132531201

I think that spin hook kick won the 3rd for santos 🤷‍♂️ #ufc259 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021

Who would you like to see Aleksandar Rakić fight next following his decision victory over Thiago Santos at tonight’s UFC 259 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!