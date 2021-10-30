Jon Jones slams Jan Blachowicz following his UFC 267 title loss to Glover Teixeira

Jon Jones clearly tuned in to watch his former opponent Glover Teixeira challenge Jan Blachowicz in today’s UFC 267 main event.

Jones (26-1 MMA), the promotions former light heavyweight kingpin, vacated his 205lbs title in August of 2020 in order to make a run at heavyweight gold.

Shortly there after, Jan Blachowicz (28-9 MMA) scooped up the vacant strap by defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 253. The Polish standout followed that up by defeating Israel Adesanya in his first title defense.

As for Jon Jones former opponent, Glover Teixeira (33-7 MMA) had entered today’s UFC 267 main event on a five-fight winning streak. The 42-year-old had most previously competed eleven months ago, where he earned a submission victory over Thiago Santos.

Today’s UFC 267 main event proved to be a dominant showing for the 42-year-old veteran in Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian legend was able to secure a takedown early in round one and proceeded to smother Jan Blachowicz for the remainder of the round. Then, in round two, Glover once again got the fight to the canvas and this time locked in a fight-ending rear-naked choke submission hold.

Check out how former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones reacted to Glover Teixeira dethroning Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 below:

See what happens when you’re talking shit, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust 🤷🏾‍♂️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 30, 2021

"See what happens when you're talking shit, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust." – Jones initially tweeted.

Yo Glover you are a real G my friend, so happy for you. Let’s go Brazil! — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 30, 2021

"Yo Glover you are a real G my friend, so happy for you. Let's go Brazil!"

