UFC 253 Results: Jan Blachowicz KO’s Dominick Reyes (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 253 event is co-headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between top division contenders Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz.

Reyes (12-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a controversial decision loss to Jon Jones in his original bid for the title at UFC 247. Prior to the setback, ‘The Devastator’ was coming off a first round knockout victory over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in October of 2019.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (26-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 253 event on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a first round knockout victory over Corey Anderson this past February. Prior to thumping Anderson, the Polish standout had picked up wins over Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold respectively.

Round one of the UFC 253 co-main event begins and Blachowicz opens things up with a leg kick. Reyes replies with one of his own. More kicks from both fighters early. Jan goes upstairs with a punch and then lands another kick to the body of Reyes. Dominick circles and then fires off a low kick. Jan Blachowiz returns fire with another kick to the ribs. Reyes leans in with a combination and the Polish fighter replies with a right hand. A low kick lands for Blachowicz and then another. Reyes returns fire with a front kick. Blachowicz with a flurry now. He lands a left hand and then a low kick behind it. Another hard kick to the body lands for Reyes before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 253 co-main event begins and Reyes starts with a combination and a low kick. Blachowicz with a flurry but not much gets through. A right hand from Blachowicz and another. A high kick from Reyes, and then a body kick. Blachowicz tries to counter with a Low kick. Blachowicz charges in and lands a clean uppercu. Low kick from Reyes again. Low kick from Blachowicz, returned by Reyes. Blachowicz with another flurry and lands another couple good hooks. Reyes not offering Blachowicz much to think about inside at all. Reyes turning Blachowicz out of the clinch and looks for the high kick. Reyes slips a flurry and tries an uppercut. Body kick for Reyes and a low kick. Blachowicz returns the body kick. Huge punch from Jan and Reyes is out cold. Wow!

Jan Blachowicz is the new LHW champ!! pic.twitter.com/7u3jVaxXUI — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 27, 2020

Official UFC 253 Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Dominick Reyes via KO in Round 2

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 26, 2020