Pros react after Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane is announced as interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 265

Dana White shocked fight fans this afternoon when he announced that Derrick Lewis would be fighting Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265.

After weeks of the UFC President insinuating that a rematch with ‘The Black Beast’ would be next for reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto announced that Lewis vs. Gane was official for August 7 in Houston.

It was a rather shocking announcement considering that Francis Ngannou just captured the belt 3 months ago and is not currently sidelined with any injuries. With that said, ‘The Predator’ and his team have already lashed out at the promotion for their decision to make Lewis vs. Gane an interim title fight (see that here).

As expected, many of the pros took to social media shortly following the news to share their respective thoughts on an interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane being created for UFC 265.

Check out those reactions below:

Making an interim heavyweight title fight makes absolutely no sense — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 28, 2021

Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis for the interim belt 😬🔥😀. I knew Gane was going to get something big soon! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 28, 2021

More reactions to Lewis vs. Gane:

Wow that’s a swerve I didn’t see coming…. https://t.co/tcsoEGuqkB — Funky (@Benaskren) June 28, 2021

This Dana White , Francis Ngannou, Ngannou’s management (Marquel Martin) stuff is getting good . Who got the 🍿 !?!? 😂😂😂 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 29, 2021

Wild MMA news today. We all anxiously await Francis Ngannou’s first heavyweight title defense, of course. But I gotta say…that Black Beast walkout in Houston is gonna be an absolute scene. Standing room only. 40 sleeps… #PPV — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) June 29, 2021

There is no denying that Derrick Lewis (25-7 MMA) is certainly deserving of a second chance at UFC gold. ‘The Black Beast’ most recently competed this past February at UFC Vegas 19, where he scored a second round knockout victory over perennial contender Curtis Blaydes. The win marked the Texas natives fourth in a row.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane recently improved his perfect record to 9-0 on Saturday, this by scoring a unanimous decision victory over former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov. The Frenchman has gone 6-0 under the UFC banner since joining the promotional ranks in August of 2019.

What was your reaction to the news that Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will be fighting for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265?