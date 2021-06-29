Dana White claps back at Francis Ngannou’s manager: “This dude is so full of sh*t!”

Dana White is clearly not a fan of Francis Ngannou’s management as he took to social media and let the whole world know about it.

On Monday, it was revealed the UFC booked Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane to headline UFC 265 on August 7 for the interim heavyweight title. Immediately, Ngannou and his team vented their frustration and said they were surprised by the news, which White says shouldn’t have been the case.

Tensions rising publicly between Dana White and Marquel Martin (Ngannou's manager from CAA) on social media. (Via @bokamotoESPN's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/xtI6Q6PgfN — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 29, 2021

“This dude is SO FULL OF SHIT! He knows EXACTLY what’s going on and isn’t “shocked” at all. because we told him several times this was coming. His management is incompetent and hopefully Francis starts taking a look at new people to help his career,” White wrote in Instagram comments.

Ngannou’s manager, Marquel Martin then saw the comment and fired back at White.

“@danawhite lol… complete shock with your decision with your decision after we said September was good for us? Complete shock that you guys made threats after less than 3 months after you all were aware,” Martin responded to White. “Complete shock after You KNEW why Francis needed more time. That is correct. I know you’re passionate but you trying to discredit my integrity when I’ve been nothing but respectful to you, Hunter, and your entire staff? Speaks more about you than it does me. I’m not even mad, I’m actually impressed that I’ve gotten your attention. Incompetent management?? I think we’ve done a damn good job

“I think you REALLY don’t like the fact that Francis is being represented by not only me but an entire agency…one of which you can’t control,” Martin added in his response to White. “Hence why you have people trying to rep him all the time to your benefit. I tell you what, let’s disclose EVERYTHING for people to see. Emails, calls, texts, everything. Deal?? Cuz I’m ready to get blackballed by UFC…I’m not defined by it, you or anyone else for that matter. How’s that sound. Sincerely, your old employee – Marquel Martin.”

Francis Ngannou then chimed in with a “100” emoji in response to his manager’s reply to White.

There is no question there appears to be something going on behind the scenes. Yet, it is very clear that Ngannou and his team aren’t happy with White and the UFC.

