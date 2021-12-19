Pros react after Derrick Lewis KO’s Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 45

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 45 event was headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Derrick Lewis taking on Chris Daukaus.

Lewis (32-8 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 265, where he had suffered a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane in a fight for the promotions interim heavyweight championship. Prior to that setback, ‘The Black Beast’ had put together back-to-back knockout wins over Aleksei Oleinik and Curtis Blaydes.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (12-4 MMA) had entered Saturday’s UFC Vegas 45 headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak. The Philadelphia native was coming off a TKO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov in his most previous effort at UFC 266.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 45 headliner did not make it out of the first round. Derrick Lewis was able to find a home for a big combination midway through the round that had Chris Daukaus in all sorts of trouble. ‘The Black Beast’ smelled blood and promptly went in for the kill to earn his record-setting KO (13).

Official UFC Vegas 45 Result: Derrick Lewis def. Chris Daukaus via KO in Round 1

Check out the pros reacted to Lewis defeating Daukaus below:

Derrick Lewis might be the most powerful man on the planet! #UFCVegas45 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) December 19, 2021

Wow black beast.. he ok — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 19, 2021

'H-Town on that boy'. – Derrick Lewis — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) December 19, 2021

Lewis is an ANIMAL! #UFCVegas45 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 19, 2021

Derrick Lewis Derrick Lewises #UFCVegas45 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021

Who would you like to see Derrick Lewis fight next following his knockout victory over Chris Daukaus at tonight’s UFC Vegas 45 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!