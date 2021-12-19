UFC Vegas 45 Bonus Report: Cub Swanson earns ‘POTN’ for TKO of Darren Elkins

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 45 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus.

The highly anticipated heavyweight main event did not make it out of the first round. Derrick Lewis was able to find a home for a big combination midway through the round that had Chris Daukaus in all sorts of trouble. ‘The Black Beast’ smelled blood and promptly went in for the kill to earn his record-setting KO (13).

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 45, welterweight fighters Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad squared off in hopes of moving one step closer to a title shot. The bout proved to be a one-sided beatdown. Belal Muhammad was able to utilize his strong wrestling pedigree to smother and frustrate Stephen Thompson for three straight rounds on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that ___ fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Strawweight fighters Amanda Lemos and Angela Hill each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling war on today’s UFC Vegas 45 main card. Lemos ended up defeating Hill by split decision.

Performance of the night: Cub Swanson earned an extra $50k for his first round TKO victory over Darren Elkins.

Performance of the night: Melissa Gatto pocketed an extra $50k for her third round TKO victory over Sijara Eubanks on today’s preliminary fight card.

