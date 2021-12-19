UFC Vegas 45 Results: Derrick Lewis KO’s Chris Daukaus (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 45 event is headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring former title challenger Derrick Lewis taking on Chris Daukaus.

Lewis (31-8 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 265, where he suffered a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane in a fight for the promotions interim heavyweight championship. Prior to that setback, ‘The Black Beast’ had put together back-to-back knockout wins over Aleksei Oleinik and Curtis Blaydes.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (12-3 MMA) will enter Saturday’s UFC Vegas 45 headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak. The Philadelphia native is coming off a TKO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov in his most previous effort at UFC 266.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 45 main event begins and Derrick Lewis takes the center of the cage. Both men are being very patient early on here. ‘The Black Beast’ is slowly but surely closing the distance. Chris Daukaus leaps in with a jab and then circles off the fence. He lands a nice low kick. Lewis looks to counter with a right hook but it is partially blocked. He throws another combination that includes a solid low kick. Daukaus looks to come forward now. Derrick Lewis keeps him at bay with a head kick. Chris Daukaus replies with a nice low kick. He follows that up with a right hand that just misses. Another leg kick connects for the Philadelphia native. Lewis responds with a flurry. Daukaus is hurt. Big shots and this one is all over. Chris is out cold.

THE BEAST IS UNLEASHED!! Derrick Lewis in under a round to close out 2021! #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/c3cffl7IBC — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 19, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 45 Result: Derrick Lewis def. Chris Daukaus via KO in Round 1

