Pros react after Derek Brunson stops Darren Till at UFC Vegas 36

A key middleweight contest featuring Darren Till squaring off with Derek Brunson headlined today’s UFC Vegas 36 event.
Till (18-4-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July of 2020, where he had suffered a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker. Prior to that setback, the Liverpool native was coming off a split-decision win over Kevlin Gastelum in his 185lbs debut.
Meanwhile, Derek Brunson (23-7 MMA) had entered today’s main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. The 37-year-old has gone undefeated since November of 2018, this after he was TKO’d by reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 36 main event proved to be a rather one sided affair. Derek Brunson was able to utilize his strong wrestling skills to smother Darren Till. The UFC veteran would land a plethora of ground and pound before ultimately finishing the Liverpool native off with a rear-naked choke in round three.
Official UFC Vegas 36 Result: Derek Brunson def. Darren Till via Submission (RNC) in Round 3
Check out how the pros reacted to Brunson vs. Till below:
Main event time!!! #UFCVegas36
— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) September 4, 2021
Last fight to make this a real British Invasion they can go undefeated if till wins
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 4, 2021
If Brunson doesn’t tire, I think he takes this one. Much improved over the years and past few fights. He uses his wrestling well and inflicts good damage on top or gets good control time. But sometimes that grappling fatigues him #UFCVegas36
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 4, 2021
Let's go @darrentill2 #UFCVegas36
— Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) September 4, 2021
Beautiful elbows from Brunson!!! Till has to get up or this i gonna be a long night.
— Funky (@Benaskren) September 4, 2021
That’s a tap
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 4, 2021
Brunsons hair reminds me of Sisqo fom when I was in HS. Thong song was a classic LOL
— Funky (@Benaskren) September 4, 2021
Jiu jitsu saves lives man. #UFCVegas36
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 4, 2021
TD defense looking better in R2
— Funky (@Benaskren) September 4, 2021
Till's face is looking rough.
— Funky (@Benaskren) September 4, 2021
Till shoulda came to Hendricksestan with me. 🤷♀️ #ufc @JohnyHendricks
— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 4, 2021
Post-fight reactions to Derek Brunson defeating Darren Till:
Brunson on a streak! #UFCVegas36
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 4, 2021
Whatttt!!! That was a Fukin upset !!! Wtf 😳 #UFCVegas36
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 4, 2021
Guess he finally saw it
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 4, 2021
5 wins in a row for @DerekBrunson ! Dominate fight winning all three rounds before he wins via RNC!! #UFCVegas36
— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) September 4, 2021
Just when Till starts landing he gets taken down and turns over.
— Funky (@Benaskren) September 4, 2021
Brunson does it again!!! #UFCVegas36
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 4, 2021
@DerekBrunson was dominant! Great job and he is in fantastic shape wasn’t even breathing hard in 3rd round!!!
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 4, 2021
🤦🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️
— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 4, 2021
Till for real come by we do some wrestling
— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 4, 2021
Who would you like to see Derek Brunson fight next following his submission victory over Darren Till at today's event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!