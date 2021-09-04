Pros react after Derek Brunson stops Darren Till at UFC Vegas 36

A key middleweight contest featuring Darren Till squaring off with Derek Brunson headlined today’s UFC Vegas 36 event.

Till (18-4-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July of 2020, where he had suffered a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker. Prior to that setback, the Liverpool native was coming off a split-decision win over Kevlin Gastelum in his 185lbs debut.

Meanwhile, Derek Brunson (23-7 MMA) had entered today’s main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. The 37-year-old has gone undefeated since November of 2018, this after he was TKO’d by reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 36 main event proved to be a rather one sided affair. Derek Brunson was able to utilize his strong wrestling skills to smother Darren Till. The UFC veteran would land a plethora of ground and pound before ultimately finishing the Liverpool native off with a rear-naked choke in round three.

Official UFC Vegas 36 Result: Derek Brunson def. Darren Till via Submission (RNC) in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Brunson vs. Till below:

Last fight to make this a real British Invasion they can go undefeated if till wins — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 4, 2021

If Brunson doesn’t tire, I think he takes this one. Much improved over the years and past few fights. He uses his wrestling well and inflicts good damage on top or gets good control time. But sometimes that grappling fatigues him #UFCVegas36 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 4, 2021

Beautiful elbows from Brunson!!! Till has to get up or this i gonna be a long night. — Funky (@Benaskren) September 4, 2021

That’s a tap — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 4, 2021

Brunsons hair reminds me of Sisqo fom when I was in HS. Thong song was a classic LOL — Funky (@Benaskren) September 4, 2021

Jiu jitsu saves lives man. #UFCVegas36 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 4, 2021

TD defense looking better in R2 — Funky (@Benaskren) September 4, 2021

Till's face is looking rough. — Funky (@Benaskren) September 4, 2021

Till shoulda came to Hendricksestan with me. 🤷‍♀️ #ufc @JohnyHendricks — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 4, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Derek Brunson defeating Darren Till:

Brunson on a streak! #UFCVegas36 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 4, 2021

Whatttt!!! That was a Fukin upset !!! Wtf 😳 #UFCVegas36 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 4, 2021

Guess he finally saw it — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 4, 2021

5 wins in a row for @DerekBrunson ! Dominate fight winning all three rounds before he wins via RNC!! #UFCVegas36 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) September 4, 2021

Just when Till starts landing he gets taken down and turns over. — Funky (@Benaskren) September 4, 2021

Brunson does it again!!! #UFCVegas36 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 4, 2021

@DerekBrunson was dominant! Great job and he is in fantastic shape wasn’t even breathing hard in 3rd round!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 4, 2021

🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 4, 2021

Till for real come by we do some wrestling — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 4, 2021

