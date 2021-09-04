Pros react after Derek Brunson stops Darren Till at UFC Vegas 36

Chris Taylor
Derek Brunson, Darren Till

A key middleweight contest featuring Darren Till squaring off with Derek Brunson headlined today’s UFC Vegas 36 event.

Till (18-4-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July of 2020, where he had suffered a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker. Prior to that setback, the Liverpool native was coming off a split-decision win over Kevlin Gastelum in his 185lbs debut.

Meanwhile, Derek Brunson (23-7 MMA) had entered today’s main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. The 37-year-old has gone undefeated since November of 2018, this after he was TKO’d by reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

UFC Vegas 36, Brunson vs Till
UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 36 main event proved to be a rather one sided affair. Derek Brunson was able to utilize his strong wrestling skills to smother Darren Till. The UFC veteran would land a plethora of ground and pound before ultimately finishing the Liverpool native off with a rear-naked choke in round three.

Official UFC Vegas 36 Result: Derek Brunson def. Darren Till via Submission (RNC) in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Brunson vs. Till below:

Post-fight reactions to Derek Brunson defeating Darren Till:

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM