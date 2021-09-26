UFC 266 Results: Curtis Blaydes defeats Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Highlights)

A key heavyweight bout between perennial division contenders Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes place on tonight’s UFC 266 main card.

Blaydes (14-3 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a nasty knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in his most recent effort. Prior to that setback, ‘Razor’ had put together a four-fight winning streak which included a TKO victory over former title holder Junior dos Santos.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2 MMA) was last seen in action back in June where he scored a TKO victory over Augusto Sakai. ‘Bigi Boy’ has gone 2-2 over his past four Octagon appearances, suffering setbacks to current division title holders Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou.

Round one of this UFC 266 heavyweight clash begins and Jairzinho Rozenstruik comes forward with punches. He lands a good combination. Both men are trying to find their range now. ‘Bigi Boy’ lands a right hand. Curtis Blaydes shoots in and scores a double leg takedown. He immediately passes to side control and begins to work some knees to the body. ‘Razor’ begins working some shots to the body but Rozenstruik is slowly working his way back to his feet. He does and immediately breaks free from the hold of Blaydes. Jairzinho Rozenstruik lands a big right hand. Curtis Blaydes replies with a jab and then a low kick. Another low kick from the Chicago native. One minute remains in the opening round. Blaydes with good combination. Rozenstruik looks to counter but misses the mark. The horn sounds to end round one.

That is career takedown 6️⃣0️⃣ for @RazorBlaydes265, extending his UFC heavyweight record 🤼‍♂️ [ #UFC266 | TUNE IN NOW | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/2qE0lEEWLu ] pic.twitter.com/iyx9AqqkXN — UFC (@ufc) September 26, 2021

Round two of this UFC 266 heavyweight fight begins and Jairzinho Rozenstruik catches Curtis Blaydes with a nice left hook over the top. ‘Razor’ answers with a stiff jab up the middle. He follows that up with an inside low kick. Rozenstruik is looking to counter but he appears to be having better success when on the offensive. Blaydes look to shoot for a takedown but ‘Bigi Boy’ shrugs him off. Jairzinho Rozenstruik leaps in with a jumping knee that partially connects to the body of Blaydes. He looks to follow up with punches but Curtis ducks under and scores a much needed takedown. He begins working from the half guard position. ‘Razor’ with some shots to the body. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this UFC 266 heavyweight contest begins and Curtis Blaydes lands an inside low kick to start. A lack of action has the fans restless and the sound of boos rain throughout T-Mobile Arena. Blaydes shoots in and scores a takedown. He moves to half guard and begins to work some ground and pound. Jairzinho Rozenstruik is looking to scramble but ‘Razor’ is doing a good job of keeping him pinned to the canvas.

Official Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Blaydes fight next following his victory over Rozenstruik at tonight’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!