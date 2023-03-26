UFC San Antonio Bonus Report: Daniel Pineda one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Texas for tonight’s UFC San Antonio event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen.

Tonight’s highly anticipated bantamweight fight proved to be a dominant showing for Cory Sandhagen (this despite one judge awarding the fight to Marlon Vera). ‘The Sandman’ was able to get the better of ‘Chito’ in the ground game in rounds one and two and then cleaned up in the standup in rounds three and four. While round five was definitely close, there was no reason to believe that Vera had done enough to win the fight. Thankfully for Sandhagen, two judges got it right and he was awarded the split decision win.

The co-main event of UFC San Antonio featured a key women’s bantamweight fight between Holly Holm and Yana Santos. The contest resulted in a dominant performance from Holly Holm. The former women’s bantamweight champion was able to get the better of Yana Santos both on the feet and on the ground which led to a clean sweep on all three of judges’ scorecards.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Flyweight fighters CJ Vergara and Daniel Lacerda earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC San Antonio prelims. Vergara won the contest by TKO in Round 2 in what was an amazing come from behind effort.

Performance of the night: Nate Landwehr earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Austin Lingo. ‘Nate the Train’ finished the fight with a rear-naked choke.

Performance of the night: Daniel Pineda pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Tucker Lutz. Pineda, who has a 100% finish rate in his twenty-eight career wins, finished the fight with a guillotine choke.

