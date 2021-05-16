Pros react after Charles Oliveira TKO’s Michael Chandler at UFC 262

Tonight’s UFC 262 event was headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Michael Chandler taking on submission ace Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira (31-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event sporting an impressive eight-fight winning streak. During that stretch ‘Do Bronx’ had earned seven finishes, with his lone decision victory coming in lopsided fashion over Tony Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (22-6 MMA) was looking to earn his fourth consecutive knockout when he took to the Octagon at UFC 262. The former Bellator title holder had made his UFC debut back in January, where he earned a first round KO victory over Dan Hooker. That win was preceded by first round finishes of Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw under the Bellator banner.

Tonight’s UFC 262 main event proved to be a tale of two rounds. Michael Chandler was able to get off to a strong start in round one, hurting Charles Oliveira on number of occasions. However, things changed drastically in the opening seconds of round two. ‘Do Bronx’ landed a big right hand that had the former Bellator title holder hurt and promptly finished him off with a plethora of punches.

Official UFC 262 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via TKO at :19 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Oliveira defeating Chandler below:

Buckle up folks!! “I’m here for a good time, not for a long time!” – Michael Chandler#UFC262 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 16, 2021

So excited for this fight I can’t pick — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 16, 2021

That Respect from Oliveira! #UFC262 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 16, 2021

The jiu-Jitsu guy did the wrestling and the wrestler did jiu Jitsu 😳😳 @UFC — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) May 16, 2021

Spider-monkey Do Bronx shit right here! Chandler has to be smart with his GnP here and watch those up kicks! #UFC262 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 16, 2021

What a round. — michael (@bisping) May 16, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Charles Oliveira knocking out Michael Chandler:

Holy fuck — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 16, 2021

Oliviera is the champ ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 16, 2021

What a fight!!!! So happy for the kid @CharlesDoBronxs #UFC262 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 16, 2021

WOW!!! HUGE congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs !!! Amazing performance and way to fight through real adversity! Amazing! #UFC262 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) May 16, 2021

Wow!! Beautiful! — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 16, 2021

How awesome is this. Congrats to Charles Oliviera. What a fight, what a performance. What a champ! — michael (@bisping) May 16, 2021

It’s absolutely insane how quick things change in the @ufc @MikeChandlerMMA was cruising and :19 secs later @CharlesDoBronxs is the champion!!! What a fight! Congrats to the new king. 🇧🇷 You got another champion!!! #ufc262 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 16, 2021

Amazing job by @CharlesDoBronxs such a great comeback! #UFC262 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 16, 2021

Broken clocks right twice a day. 😂 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) May 16, 2021

Who would you like to see Charles Oliveira fight in his first attempted title defense following his TKO victory over Michael Chandler this evening in Houston? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!