Pros react after Charles Oliveira TKO’s Michael Chandler at UFC 262

Tonight’s UFC 262 event was headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Michael Chandler taking on submission ace Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira (31-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event sporting an impressive eight-fight winning streak. During that stretch ‘Do Bronx’ had earned seven finishes, with his lone decision victory coming in lopsided fashion over Tony Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (22-6 MMA) was looking to earn his fourth consecutive knockout when he took to the Octagon at UFC 262. The former Bellator title holder had made his UFC debut back in January, where he earned a first round KO victory over Dan Hooker. That win was preceded by first round finishes of Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw under the Bellator banner.

Tonight’s UFC 262 main event proved to be a tale of two rounds. Michael Chandler was able to get off to a strong start in round one, hurting Charles Oliveira on number of occasions. However, things changed drastically in the opening seconds of round two. ‘Do Bronx’ landed a big right hand that had the former Bellator title holder hurt and promptly finished him off with a plethora of punches.

Official UFC 262 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via TKO at :19 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Charles Oliveira fight in his first attempted title defense following his TKO victory over Michael Chandler this evening in Houston? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

