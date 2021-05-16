UFC 262 Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira earns $75k for title-earning finish of Michael Chandler

The Octagon returned to Houston for tonight’s UFC 262 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira.

The highly anticipated lightweight title fight proved to be a tale of two rounds. Michael Chandler was able to get off to a strong start in round one, hurting Charles Oliveira on number of occasions. However, things changed drastically in the opening seconds of round two. ‘Do Bronx’ landed a big right hand that had the former Bellator title holder hurt and promptly finished him off with a plethora of punches.

In the co-main event of UFC 262, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was looking to get back to his winning ways when he squared off with Beniel Dariush. The bout proved to be a lopsided affair. Beneil Dariush was able to get the better of Tony Ferguson right from the opening horn and proceeded to have his way with ‘El Cucuy’ for the better parts of three rounds.

The rest of tonight’s fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the UFC 262 event, promotional officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos each picked up an extra $75k for their thrilling fight that kicked off tonight’s main card. Barboza ultimately walked away with a third round victory, this after stunning Burgos with a right hand.

Performance of the night: Charles Oliveira earned an extra $75k for his title-clinching TKO victory over Michael Chandler in tonight’s UFC 262 event. After overcoming adversity in the opening round, ‘Do Bronx’ rocked Chandler with a right hand early in round two and promptly went on to finish the fight.

Performance of the night: Christos Giagos picked up an extra $75k for his second round submission victory over Sean Soriano on tonight’s prelims.

