UFC 262 Results: Charles Oliveira KO’s Michael Chandler (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 262 event is headlined by a lightweight championship fight featuring Michael Chandler squaring off with Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira (30-8 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an impressive eight-fight winning streak. During that stretch ‘Do Bronx’ has earned seven finishes, with his lone decision victory coming in lopsided fashion against Tony Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (22-5 MMA) will be looking to earn his fourth consecutive knockout when he takes to the Octagon at UFC 262. The former Bellator title holder made his UFC debut back in January, where he earned a first round KO victory over Dan Hooker. That win was preceded by first round finishes of Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw under the Bellator banner.

Round one of the UFC 262 main event begins and Oliveira opens things up with a pair of kicks, one of which stumbles Chandler. The former Bellator champ regains his footing and throws a right hand. Chandler connects with a good left hook. He sinks in a guillotine choke and it appears to be tight. Oliveira escapes and quickly transitions to Michael Chandler’s back. ‘Do Bronx’ locks in both hooks. This is not good. Chandler stands up and slams himself down to try and get Charles off of him. It does not work. Charles Oliveira has a body triangle. Chandler explodes and is able to get back to his feet. He throws a right hand from while Oliveira remains on his back. Charles stands back up and the fighters begin trading leather. Michael Chandler with a big left hand. Oliveira is hurt. He goes down and the former Bellator champion follows him to the ground. Big ground and pound from Chandler now. Oliveira is swinging hammer fists from off of his back. One minute remains in a wild opening round. More shots from top position by Michael Chandler. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 262 main event begins and Charles Oliveira lands a big left hand. Chandler is rocked. More shots from ‘Do Bronx’ and Michael goes down. This one is all over.

Official UFC 262 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via TKO at :19 of Round 2

