Conor McGregor responds to callout from Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor has responded after receiving a challenge from UFC 274 main event winner Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira (33-8 MMA) squared off with Justin Gaethje (22-4 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Phoenix.

Oliveira had missed weight by half a pound yesterday afternoon and was thus forced to relinquish his UFC lightweight title as well as a portion of his fight purse. In addition, ‘Do Bronx’ was no longer eligible to obtain the promotions vacant 155lbs strap this evening.

As for Justin Gaethje, ‘The Highlight’ was still eligible to capture the UFC’s undisputed lightweight world title with a victory this evening. Gaethje had most recently competed back in November of 2021, where he earned a thrilling ‘FOTY’ victory over Michael Chandler.

Tonight’s UFC 274 main event had the attention of the fight world including former two-division champion Conor McGregor. The bout proved to be a thrilling contest as many expected. Justin Gaethje was able to drop Charles Oliveira on multiple occasions but the former champion was able to respond with a late knockdown of his own. From there, the submission specialist would promptly lock-up a rear-naked choke that forced ‘The Highlight’ to tapout. It was another incredible performance from the top ranked lightweight on planet earth.

Official UFC 274 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje via first round submission (RNC)

Following the fight ‘Do Bronx’ stated he is willing to take on all comers and invited Conor McGregor to step up to the challenge.

The Irishman responded on Twitter with the following remarks:

Called it. Even if he knocked him down he too shit to be able to follow him down and do anything substantial. Always Charles’s fight.

Sorry @Drake should have posted 😂

But it’s my pleasure @DraftKings, add it to my take of tonight’s winnings. pic.twitter.com/RRuja6H3Ag — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

Conor McGregor continued:

I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

”I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do.”

Would you like to see Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title?