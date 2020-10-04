UFC Fight Island 4 Results: Carlos Condit defeats Court McGee (Highlights)

A welterweight scrap between veteran fighters Carlos Condit and Court McGee serves as the featured bout of tonight’s UFC Fight Island 4 prelims.

The UFC’s former interim welterweight champion, Condit (30-13 MMA), enters tonight’s fight with McGee in hopes of snapping a five-fight losing skid. ‘The Natural Born Killer’s’ most recent win came against Thiago Alves way back in May of 2015.

Meanwhile, Court McGee (19-9 MMA) will also enter UFC Fight Island 4 in desperate search of a victory. The TUF 11 winner has dropped two fights in a row and four of his past five overall.

Round one of the Carlos Condit vs. Court McGee fight begins and ‘NBK’ quickly takes the center of the Octagon. He fires off a low kick and McGee swings and misses with a counter left. Court attempts a body kick but Carlos catches it and tosses his limb aside. Jabs from both fighters. McGee with a low kick. Condit returns fire. He follows up with a high kick which is blocked. Two kicks to the body from Condit. Three minutes remain in round one. McGee leaps in with a jab. Carlos Condit with a hard low kick. He goes to the body with a follow up kick but Court McGee is able to block it. The former TUF winner with a low kick and then a left hand. Condit with a high kick which is blocked. Court with a low kick and then a left hook that misses. Condit lands a hard punch that drops McGee to end the opening round.

Omggggg I wish he had a few seconds! pic.twitter.com/Jx2ykULsue — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) October 4, 2020

Round two begins and Carlos Condit comes out quickly. He lands a kick followed by a right hand. The fighters meet in the pocket and both men land heavy leather. Condit continues to apply pressure. McGee is bleeding from his nose now. Another good jab from Condit. McGee circles and lands a stiff jab. Carlos Condit lands a nice side kick followed by a right hand. Another side kick from ‘NBK’. Court McGee swings and misses with a low kick. Condit returns fire with a flurry of kicks of his own. He lands a nice right hand. McGee connects with a hard low kick. Both men with kicks now. Carlos goes upstairs and partially connects. Another good kick exchange. McGee leaps in with a straight left. Condit swings and misses with a spinning back fist attempt. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Court McGeee comes forward with a left hand. Carlos Condit fires back with a combination. Court feints with a low kick and then proceeds to land one. Condit paws with a jab. He looks to go high with a kick but it is partially blocked. Court with another combination. Carlos fires back with a three-punch combo. McGee steps inside with a flurry. Carlos lands a heavy low kick which briefly buckles the leg of McGee. Three minutes remain in the final round. Court McGee with a nice right hand up the middle. Carlos Condit replies with a low kick. More pressure from McGee. Condit with a nice jab. Both men connect with good strikes. Condit misses with an elbow. McGee goes to the body with a kick. Carlos circles out and then fires off a combination. McGee continues to pepper Condit’s legs with low kicks. Carlos circles along the cage and misses with a left hand. McGee leaps in and lands a good right hand. Another right connects for Court. He is making this interesting. Condit with a body kick. McGee leaps in with hooks that miss the mark. A big flurry from both men to end the round.

Official UFC Fight Island 4 Result: Carlos Condit def. Court McGee by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Carlos Condit fight next following his decision victory over Court McGee at tonight’s UFC event on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 3, 2020