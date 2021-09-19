Pros react after Anthony Smith submits Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 37

A key light heavyweight bout featuring Anthony Smith taking on Ryan Spann headlined tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 event.

Smith (36-16 MMA) was looking to extend his current win streak to three in a row when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Lionheart’ had earned back-to-back stoppage wins over Jimmy Crute and Devin Clark in his most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (19-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 headliner looking to build off his impressive first round finish of Misha Cirkunov from back in March. ‘Superman’ had won 9 of his past 10 fights overall ahead of tonight’s scrap with Smith.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 main event proved to be a wild and short lived affair. Anthony Smith and Devin Clark both landed big shots in the early moments of the fight, but it was a right hand from ‘Lionheart’ that sent ‘Superman’ crashing to the canvas. From there, Smith would eventually lockup a rear-naked choke which forced Spann to tapout.

Official UFC Vegas 37 Result: Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Smith vs. Spann below:

Return of the Mack baby #UFCVegas37 — Jimmy Crute (@CruteJim) September 19, 2021

Post-fight reaction to Anthony Smith defeating Ryan Spann:

I have no problem with the way Anthony Smith just acted when you talk all that shit and you get beat the way Ryan Spann just got beat we don’t need to shake hands and hug Anthony is an OG and do not play. Really was an easy night for @lionheartasmith great job!!!#UFCVegas37 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 19, 2021

I'm free in December @Mickmaynard2 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) September 19, 2021

“Merry Christmas to me”

😂 love it! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 19, 2021

Smith looked great. Umm can we get subtitles at least with the curse words edited out! Now, I don’t know what he said 😂 #UFCVegas37 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 19, 2021

Who would you like to see Anthony Smith fight next following his submission victory over Ryan Spann at tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!