Pros react after Anthony Smith submits Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 37

Chris Taylor
Anthony Smith defeats Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 37

A key light heavyweight bout featuring Anthony Smith taking on Ryan Spann headlined tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 event.

Smith (36-16 MMA) was looking to extend his current win streak to three in a row when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Lionheart’ had earned back-to-back stoppage wins over Jimmy Crute and Devin Clark in his most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (19-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 headliner looking to build off his impressive first round finish of Misha Cirkunov from back in March. ‘Superman’ had won 9 of his past 10 fights overall ahead of tonight’s scrap with Smith.

UFC Vegas 37: Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 main event proved to be a wild and short lived affair. Anthony Smith and Devin Clark both landed big shots in the early moments of the fight, but it was a right hand from ‘Lionheart’ that sent ‘Superman’ crashing to the canvas. From there, Smith would eventually lockup a rear-naked choke which forced Spann to tapout.

Official UFC Vegas 37 Result: Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Smith vs. Spann below:

Post-fight reaction to Anthony Smith defeating Ryan Spann:

