UFC Vegas 37 Results: Anthony Smith stops Ryan Spann in Round 1 (Video)

A key light heavyweight bout featuring Anthony Smith taking on Ryan Spann headlines tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 event.
Smith (35-16 MMA) will be looking to extend his current win streak to three in a row when he makes the walk this evening. ‘Lionheart’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage wins over Jimmy Crute and Devin Clark in his most recent efforts.
Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (19-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 headliner with Anthony Smith looking to build off his impressive first round finish of Misha Cirkunov from back in March. ‘Superman’ has won 9 of his past 10 fights overall.
Round one of the UFC Vegas 37 main event begins and Anthony Smith lands a heavy low kick to start. Ryan Spann replies with a front kick and then a jab. ‘Superman’ leaps in with a right but ‘Lionheart’ avoids and counters with a low kick. The fighters trade big shots. Smith tags Spann with a punch and drops him. Anthony follows Ryan to the canvas and looks to lock up a choke hold. Spann escapes and lands a big knee to the chest of Smith. This has been a wild opening two minutes. ‘Superman’ with a right hand but ‘Lionheart’ rocks him with a left. Another punch from Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann goes down. The former UFC title challenger takes the back of his opponent and lands a hard hammer fist. He flattens Spann out and locks in a rear-naked choke.
Heavy shot lands for @lionheartasmith 💥 #UFCVegas37 pic.twitter.com/SQL3krZpsm
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 19, 2021
Official UFC Vegas 37 Result: Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann via submission in Round 1
Who would you like to see Smith fight next following his submission victory over Spann this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!