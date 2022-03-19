UFC London Results: Tom Aspinall stops Alexander Volkov in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC London event is headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring Alexander Volkov taking on Tom Aspinall.

Volkov (34-10 MMA), a former Bellator heavyweight champion, was last seen in action at UFC 267 where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Marcin Tybura. That win was preceded by decision loss to Ciryl Gane.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA) will enter Saturday’s main event sporting a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Sergey Spivak. All seven of the Brits recent wins have come by stoppage, six of which occurred in the opening round.

Round one of the UFC London main event begins and Tom Aspinall get things started with a nice combination. He follows that up with another, this time a three-punch combo. Alexander Volkov with a nice low kick. Aspinall shoots in and scores a big takedown. He begins working from half guard position. Big elbows from the Brit. Huge ground and pound from the Manchester native. He begins searching for a submission. It is not there and now the former Bellator champion is back to his feet. Tom Aspinall with a nice left hand and then a chopping low kick. He slides to his right and then shoots in and scores another big takedown. Aspinall moves for a straight arm lock and gets it. This one is all over.

ROSE TO THE OCCASION WITH STYLE POINTS! 🇬🇧 @AspinallBJJ IS A HEAVYWEIGHT PHENOM. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/fKCmEMMyYB — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 19, 2022

Official UFC London Result: Tom Aspinall def. Alexander Volkov via submission (arm lock) at 3:45 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Aspinall fight next following his first round victory over Volkov this evening in England?