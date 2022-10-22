UFC 280 Results: Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 280 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw.

Sterling (22-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ has not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, TJ Dillashaw (17-5 MMA) was last seen in action in July of 2021, where he earned a split decision win over Cory Sandhagen. Prior to that, ‘Killashaw’ suffered a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo in a fight for the flyweight title, which ultimately led to him being suspended for EPO use.

Round one of the UFC 280 co-main event begins and TJ Dillashaw lands a left and then a low kick. Aljamain Sterling with a kick to the body. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it. TJ is wincing in pain. It looks like it could be shoulder injury. Big shots from ‘Funkmaster’ while in full mount. Dillashaw gives up his back. Sterling is looking for a rear-naked choke. He switches to punches. TJ attempts to roll but once again gives up his back. Another scramble and Aljo begins to land some more big shots. ‘Killashaw’ scrambles to his feet. His shoulder is definitely out of position. Not good for the former champ. Sterling shoots in and lands another takedown. Dillashaw back up but the horn sounds to end round one.

- Advertisement -

Round two of the UFC 280 co-main event and TJ Dillashaw had his shoulder popped back into place between rounds. Dillashaw with a straight right up the middle. The bantamweights trade low kicks. Sterling lands another. He shoots in and gets a big takedown. He passes to half guard and lands a big left hand. More shots from Aljamain Sterling. ‘Killashaw’ scrambles back up to his feet. Sterling is right back in on another takedown and he gets it with ease. Big elbows and punches from ‘Funkmaster’. He continues to pound away and this one is all over.

Official UFC 280 Result: Aljamain Sterling def. TJ Dillashaw via TKO in Round 2

- Advertisement -

Who would you like to see Sterling fight next following his TKO victory over Dillashaw this evening in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -