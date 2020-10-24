Pros react after Alexander Volkov TKO’s Walt Harris at UFC 254

A heavyweight bout between former Bellator title holder Alexander Volkov and perennial contender Walt Harris took place at today’s UFC 254 event.

Volkov (31-8 MMA) had entered today’s contest looking to rebound after suffering a decision setback to Curtis Blaydes in his most recent Octagon appearance in June. That loss was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over former NFL star Greg Hardy in November of 2019.

Meanwhile, Walt Harris (13-8 MMA) had also entered UFC 254 looking to bounce back into the win column. ‘The Big Ticket’ was coming off a TKO loss to Alistair Overeem in his most recent effort this past May. Prior to the setback, Harris was riding a three-fight win streak, which included a thunderous knockout win over Aleksei Oleinik.

Today’s Volkov vs. Harris bout proved to be a one-sided affair. Alexander Volkov looked terrific in today’s contest, battering Walt Harris with numerous kicks and punches. In round two, the former Bellator champ would land a kick to the body of Harris that sent Walt crashing down to the canvas. From there, Volkov promptly closed the fight with ground and pound.

Official UFC 254 Result: Alexander Volkov def. Walt Harris via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Volkov efeating Harris below:

I’m so pumped right now for my best friend @thebigticket205 show the world🌎 who you are and everything you been through to get here big bro 💙LFG🔥 #ufc242 #ForeverAniah — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) October 24, 2020

Really rooting for Walt Harris tonight #UFC254 — D (@darrentill2) October 24, 2020

No matter who he fights, I’ll always be routing for @thebigticket205. Let’s go Walt!!! #UFC254 — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) October 24, 2020

Let’s go Walt!!!! — michael (@bisping) October 24, 2020

Volkov got quick hands #ufc254 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 24, 2020

Harris looks tired. Probably the worst feeling you could have in a fight. #ufc254 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 24, 2020

Front kicks hurt like hell #UFC254 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 24, 2020

Man I know what that feels like!!! They suuuuuuuuck! — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) October 24, 2020

Always rooting for @thebigticket205 but @AlexDragoVolkov looked solid. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 24, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 24, 2020