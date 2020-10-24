UFC 254 Results: Alexander Volkov TKO’s Walt Harris (Video)

A heavyweight bout between former Bellator title holder Alexander Volkov and perennial contender Walt Harris takes place at UFC 254.

Volkov (31-8 MMA) will enter today’s contest looking to rebound after suffering a decision setback to Curtis Blaydes in his most recent Octagon appearance in June. That loss was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over former NFL star Greg Hardy last November.

Meanwhile, Walt Harris (13-8 MMA) will also enter UFC 254 looking to bounce back into the win column. ‘The Big Ticket’ is coming off a TKO loss to Alistair Overeem in his most recent effort in May. Prior to the setback, Harris was riding a three-fight win streak, which included a thunderous knockout win over Aleksei Oleinik.

Round one of this heavyweight scrap begins and Alexander Volkov quickly takes the center of the Octagon. He lands a slapping low kick. Harris looks for a right hand but misses. Volkov with a kick to the body. Walt Harris responds with a combination. Volkov lands a nice right hand over the top. Harris circles to his right and then throws a kick that misses. Volkov with snapping jab followed by a left hand. Three minutes remain in the opening round. Harris finds a home for a right hand. He unleashes a flurry of punches but Alexander Volkov avoids those strikes. Alexander with a good right hand and then a uppercut. Harris circles off the fence. He leaps in with a combination that misses. Harris with a good inside low kick. Volkov with more pressure. He lands a right hand. Another good right scores for the former Bellator champ. Walt Harris is hurt. Volkov with all sorts of pressure. He unloads a flurry but Walk stays on his feet. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Alexander Volkov rushes in with a right hand. Walt Harris feints with a takedown attempt and just misses with a right hand. Volkov with more pressure. Harris shoots for a takedown but there was nothing on it. Volkov with a hard kick to the body that appears to hurt. He goes down and this one is all over.

Official UFC 254 Result: Alexander Volkov def. Walt Harris via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Volkov fight next following his TKO victory over Harris today on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

