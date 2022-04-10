Pros react after Alex Volkanovski stops Korean Zombie at UFC 273

By
Chris Taylor
-
Alexander Volkanovski, Alex Volkanovski, Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Max Holloway
Image: @ufc on Instagram

Tonight’s UFC 273 event was headlined by a featherweight title fight featuring Alex Volkanovski taking on The Korean Zombie.

Volkanovski (24-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Brian Ortega back at September’s UFC 266 event. ‘The Great’ entered UFC 273 sporting a twenty-fight winning streak, which included two consecutive defenses of his featherweight title.

Meanwhile, The Korean Zombie (17-7 MMA) had last competed back in June of 2021, where he defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision. That victory was of course preceded by a loss to Brian Ortega in 2020.

Tonight’s UFC 273 main event was dominated by the reigning featherweight champion of the world. Alex Volkanovski put on an absolute clinic while The Korean Zombie once again showed of his tremendous heart and incredible toughness. In the end, it was the Aussie emerging victorious by way of fourth round TKO after referee Herb Dean decided to mercifully step in and call a stop to the contest.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Official UFC 273 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. The Korean Zombie via TKO at :45 of Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Alex Volkanovski defeating The Korean Zombie at UFC 273:

 

The win marked the Aussie’s 21st victory in a row and third consecutive defense of his featherweight title. ‘The Great’ has hinted at a future move up to lightweight but time will tell if that move comes next.

Who would you like to see the Alex Volkanovski fight next following his TKO victory over The Korean Zombie this evening in Jacksonville?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. UFC 273 Results: Alex Volkanovski stops The Korean Zombie (Video)
  2. Korean Zombie has the power to hurt Alexander Volkanovski, will KO him within two rounds says coach
  3. Alexander Volkanovski plans to silence his doubters in UFC 273 title fight with Korean Zombie: “I do think it will be an eye-opener”
  4. UFC 273 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie title fight
  5. Henry Cejudo says Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t have any power, believes Korean Zombie sleeps the champ at UFC 273