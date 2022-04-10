Pros react after Alex Volkanovski stops Korean Zombie at UFC 273

Tonight’s UFC 273 event was headlined by a featherweight title fight featuring Alex Volkanovski taking on The Korean Zombie.

Volkanovski (24-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Brian Ortega back at September’s UFC 266 event. ‘The Great’ entered UFC 273 sporting a twenty-fight winning streak, which included two consecutive defenses of his featherweight title.

Meanwhile, The Korean Zombie (17-7 MMA) had last competed back in June of 2021, where he defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision. That victory was of course preceded by a loss to Brian Ortega in 2020.

Tonight’s UFC 273 main event was dominated by the reigning featherweight champion of the world. Alex Volkanovski put on an absolute clinic while The Korean Zombie once again showed of his tremendous heart and incredible toughness. In the end, it was the Aussie emerging victorious by way of fourth round TKO after referee Herb Dean decided to mercifully step in and call a stop to the contest.

Official UFC 273 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. The Korean Zombie via TKO at :45 of Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie’ below:

Really like both these guys. I have a feeling they are going to fight. #UFC273 — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 10, 2022

Zombie is getting dismantled, holy hell. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 10, 2022

Volk looks incredible tonight 😳 #UFC273 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 10, 2022

Volkanovski is one of the most dominant champions we’ve had, yet no one cheers when he walks out. Such bullshit #ufc273 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) April 10, 2022

Done watching this. Please throw the towel. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 10, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Alex Volkanovski defeating The Korean Zombie at UFC 273:

Volk is so damn good. #UFC273 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) April 10, 2022

Zombie still has the best apparel in the game, I don’t care what anyone says — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2022

Good call from Herb Dean.

Korean Zombie is too tough for his own good.#UFC273 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022

Alexander Volkanovski couldn’t finish a prostitute with 100$ in a whore house. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 10, 2022

The win marked the Aussie’s 21st victory in a row and third consecutive defense of his featherweight title. ‘The Great’ has hinted at a future move up to lightweight but time will tell if that move comes next.

Who would you like to see the Alex Volkanovski fight next following his TKO victory over The Korean Zombie this evening in Jacksonville?