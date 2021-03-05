Polyana Viana responds to rumors of relationship with Colby Covington: “We’re just friends”

UFC strawweight contender Polyana Viana has dispelled rumors that she’s romantically involved with welterweight contender Colby Covington.

On Thursday, Covington posted a photo of himself and Viana to social media, which prompted speculation that they might be dating.

See the photo that turned the MMA community into a bunch of gossiping high school students below:

Contrary to the rumors, however, Viana says her relationship with Covington is platonic.

Speaking in the comments for a post from @stupidmma on Instagram, she claimed she and Covington are “just friends.” See what she had to say below, as captured by Jason Williams on Twitter.

Colby stay getting beat up lol pic.twitter.com/2uZb7N3uNR — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) March 5, 2021

“We’re just friends,” Viana wrote. “I already have a boyfriend.”

Regardless of their relationship status, Covington and Viana are two of the best fighters in their respective weight classes at the moment.

Colby Covington is currently the No. 1 contender in the jam-packed UFC welterweight division. He’s riding a decisive, fifth-round TKO win over the former champion Tyron Woodley, which separated him from a TKO loss to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Prior to that loss to Usman, Covington was riding victories over wins over the likes of Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos, Demian Maia, and Dong Hyun Kim. At present, he doesn’t have a fight scheduled, but all signs point to his being booked for a high-profile welterweight fight soon.

Polyana Viana, on the other hand, is not ranked at strawweight, but is likely right on the precipice of a spot in the division’s top-15. She’s currently on a two-fight winning streak, having recently tapped Mallory Martin and Emily Whitmire—both with first-round armbars. Prior to that, she experienced a trio of losses to Veronica Macedo, Hannah Cifers and JJ Aldrich. She doesn’t currently have a fight booked.

