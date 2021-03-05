BKFC “interested” in Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem, have already reached out to their teams

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is looking to add Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem to their heavyweight roster.

It was recently revealed both dos Santos and Overeem were removed from the heavyweight ranks. Shortly thereafter, it was reported both men were released from the promotion and they both confirmed the news on their social media.

After Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem were released, many wondered what would be next for them. Well, if David Feldman, the president of BKFC had his way, they both would sign with the sans gloves promotion.

“Yes, we are interested in both Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem. We have already made contact with them and their teams. Let’s see what happens,” Feldman said over text message to BJPENN.com.

Dos Santos, meanwhile, is on a four-fight losing streak with all four losses coming by knockout. He most recently fought at UFC 256 losing to Ciryl Gane. During his skid, he also lost to Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Curtis Blaydes, and Francis Ngannou. The Brazilian does hold notable wins over Stipe Miocic, Derrick Lewis, and Cain Velasquez, and is the former heavyweight champion.

dos Santos was also offered to fight Marcin Tybura on short notice at UFC 260 but turned it down and was then released.

Alistair Overeem had made it clear this was his final run for the heavyweight title. The 40-year-old entered his UFC Vegas 18 main event against Alexander Volkov on a two-fight winning streak and if he won, he would’ve likely been in a number one contender bout. However, Overeem suffered a second-round TKO loss. He does hold notable wins over Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, Fabricio Werdum, and Brock Lesnar among others.

As of right now, it is uncertain if either dos Santos and Overeem are interested in fighting sans gloves but an offer will be on the table.

Would you like to see Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem sign with BKFC?