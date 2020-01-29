PHOTOS | Posters released for UFC 248, UFC Norfolk

The UFC has released the official posters for two of its upcoming cards: UFC Norfolk, scheduled for February 29 in Norfolk, and UFC 248, scheduled for March 7 in Las Vegas.

See these new fight posters below, as revealed by the UFC on Instagram.

UFC Norfolk will be headlined by a clash between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo, who will battle for the vacant flyweight title after the former champion Henry Cejudo was stripped of his belt.

UFC 248, meanwhile, will be topped by a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Yoel Romero. It will be co-headlined by a strawweight title fight between champion Weili Zhang and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Here’s the fight card for UFC Norfolk as it currently stands:

125 lbs.: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo for vacant flyweight title

145 lbs.: Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont

145 lbs.: Steven Peterson vs. Aalon Cruz

145 lbs.: Zarah Fairn vs. Felicia Spencer

135 lbs.: Kyler Phillips vs. Gabriel Silva

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

145 lbs.: Jordan Griffin vs. TJ Brown

205 lbs.: Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

265 lbs.: Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura

145 lbs.: Giga Chikadze vs. Mike Davis

Here’s the fight card for UFC 248 as of today.

185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight Champion Yoel Romero vs. Israel Adesanya

115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

135 lbs.: Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

115 lbs.: Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

170 lbs.: Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

155 lbs.: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

135 lbs.: Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

170 lbs.: Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

185 lbs.: Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira

155 lbs.: Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen

What do you think of the official fight posters for UFC 248 and UFC Norfolk?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/29/2020.