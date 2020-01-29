PHOTOS | Posters released for UFC 248, UFC Norfolk

The UFC has released the official posters for two of its upcoming cards: UFC Norfolk, scheduled for February 29 in Norfolk, and UFC 248, scheduled for March 7 in Las Vegas.
See these new fight posters below, as revealed by the UFC on Instagram.
UFC Norfolk will be headlined by a clash between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo, who will battle for the vacant flyweight title after the former champion Henry Cejudo was stripped of his belt.
UFC 248, meanwhile, will be topped by a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Yoel Romero. It will be co-headlined by a strawweight title fight between champion Weili Zhang and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Here’s the fight card for UFC Norfolk as it currently stands:
- 125 lbs.: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo for vacant flyweight title
- 145 lbs.: Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont
- 145 lbs.: Steven Peterson vs. Aalon Cruz
- 145 lbs.: Zarah Fairn vs. Felicia Spencer
- 135 lbs.: Kyler Phillips vs. Gabriel Silva
- 185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese
- 145 lbs.: Jordan Griffin vs. TJ Brown
- 205 lbs.: Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba
- 265 lbs.: Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura
- 145 lbs.: Giga Chikadze vs. Mike Davis
Here’s the fight card for UFC 248 as of today.
- 185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight Champion Yoel Romero vs. Israel Adesanya
- 115 lbs.: UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
- 135 lbs.: Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti
- 115 lbs.: Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire
- 170 lbs.: Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny
- 155 lbs.: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
- 135 lbs.: Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez
- 170 lbs.: Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira
- 185 lbs.: Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira
- 155 lbs.: Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen
What do you think of the official fight posters for UFC 248 and UFC Norfolk?
This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/29/2020.