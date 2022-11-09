Conor McGregor expresses interest in purchasing Liverpool FC: “I WOULD LOVE IT! I requested my information on this”

Conor McGregor has expressed his interest in potentially purchasing Liverpool Football Club as his next business venture.

For the longest time now, Conor McGregor has been thriving outside of the Octagon. The Irishman has a string of businesses to his name and in addition to that, you could argue he’s still the ‘face of the fight game’.

He also has a love of football, aka soccer for our American friends. He played it when he was young and he’s even spoken of his desire to buy Manchester United in the past.

Now, though, he’s switched tracks to their rivals Liverpool after it was announced they’d be put up for sale.

I WOULD LOVE IT! I requested my information on this, yes. Soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club! @LFC https://t.co/HD0ELlhKOH — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 8, 2022

A fan asked if he’d be interested in buying the Reds, and McGregor replied simply with the following.

Given the finances required to make such a deal become a reality, it seems somewhat unlikely that this would come to fruition.

McGregor aims big

With that being said, if anyone is going to try and make it happen, it’ll be Conor. After all, ‘Notorious’ knows better than most what it means to do the unthinkable.

Alas, in equal measure, Liverpool Football Club is quite the institution. It serves as one of the beacons of English football and there are almost certainly going to be some hefty bids involved.

Even if he doesn’t acquire the Reds, it wouldn’t be surprising to see McGregor eventually go down this route with another team.

Is there any chance Conor McGregor actually buys Liverpool FC? How many other fields will he try and enter? Will he return to the Octagon at some point in 2023? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

