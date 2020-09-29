Photos | Khabib Nurmagomedov gives fans a look at UFC 254 training camp

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gave fans a closer look at his training camp for UFC 254 in a series of new photos released.

Nurmagomedov returns to the Octagon for the first time since September 2019 when he takes on interim champ Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout at UFC 254 on October 24. Nurmagomedov will be fighting with a heavy heart after the death of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov earlier this summer after a fatal battle with COVID-19. Ahead of his big fight with Gaethje, Nurmagomedov has released photos of his training camp.

That’s why…. #ufc254 #andStill #Alhamdulillah #MuhammadALI

As always, Nurmagomedov looks to be in terrific shape ahead of his fight with Gaethje. Nurmagomedov’s cardio has always been legendary and it all starts with a good foundation laid out in training camp. Hitting the pads with AKA head trainer Javier Mendez as seen in the photos, Nurmagomedov looks to continue his development and improve his striking skills ahead of this matchup with Gaethje, who is one of the hardest hitters in the division.

Nurmagomedov is a perfect 28-0 in mixed martial arts including a 12-0 mark in the Octagon alone. The Russian holds notable wins over the likes of Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Al Iaquinta, Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, and Michael Johnson. As for Gaethje, he has a 22-2 record and is riding a four-fight win streak with victories over Tony Ferguson, Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick, all by knockout.

The betting odds were released for this fight back in May. At the time, Nurmagomedov opened as a -350 betting favorite with Gaethje as a +285 underdog. At this time of writing, the line has shifted to Nurmagomedov as a -255 favorite and Gaethje as a +215 underdog. Expect plenty of money to come in on both sides with the fight just a few weeks away now.

How excited are you for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 254?