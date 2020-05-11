Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje betting odds revealed

The online sportsbooks have released the opening betting odds for the upcoming UFC lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje earned the interim title and a shot at Nurmagomedov’s belt in the coming months after his bonus-winning effort against Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249. Gaethje put on an absolute clinic for nearly 25 minutes, beating Ferguson down with punches and kicks and finishing him with less than two minutes left in the bout. It was the most impressive performance during Gaethje’s UFC career.

With the win, “The Highlight” became the new UFC interim lightweight champion and earned the next crack at the undefeated Nurmagomedov. The sportsbooks didn’t take long to release the odds for the fight, and you can see them below courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC Futures Betting Odds

Khabib Nurmagomedov -350

Justin Gaethje +285

Nurmagomedov opened as a -350 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $350 to win $100. Gaethje opened as a +285 betting underdog. That means you would have to bet $100 to win $285.

Nurmgomedov is undefeated with a 28-0 record, including a 12-0 record in the UFC. The champion is coming off of back-to-back wins over Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor by submission and is one of the pound-for-pound greatest fighters in the sport today. It seemed like Nurmagomedov would fight Ferguson next, but Gaethje changed those plans.

Gaethje is 22-2 as a pro including a 5-2 record in the UFC. He has won his last four fights in a row with knockout wins over Ferguson, Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick. Gaethje appears to have become a much more technical fighter in his last few outings after being knocked out by Eddie Alvarez and Poirier back in 2017 and 2018. He’s improved so much where he’s at the point of now getting to fight against Nurmagomedov.

Who would you put your money on in a potential fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje?