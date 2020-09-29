Leon Edwards says Jorge Masvidal turned him down for Nate Diaz rematch

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards claims that superstar Jorge Masvidal spurned a potential fight against him in favor of Nate Diaz.

Edwards and Masvidal have been connected to a potential fight ever since their back-stage scuffle at UFC London in March 2019. With Edwards needing a fight against a top-five opponent and with Masvidal coming off of a title fight loss to champion Kamaru Usman, a fight between Edwards and Masvidal seems like it would make a lot of sense right now. But according to Edwards, the UFC tried to book this fight and Masvidal is the one who said no.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin, Edwards says the UFC offered him a fight with Masvidal but the superstar decided he would rather take on Diaz in a rematch.

“I want the fight. The UFC wanted the fight. They offered it to him and he turned it down. He said he’d rather fight Nate Diaz. I don’t understand it. He claims he wants to get back to the title shot and fight for a world championship. I don’t understand what fighting a person like Nate Diaz will get you? I don’t know,” Edwards said.

“I don’t know where his head’s at. I don’t know what the f*ck he’s doing but I’m here, I’m ready. I’m willing to go.”

Edwards has not fought since July 2019, when he defeated former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos by decision. Edwards is currently riding an eight-fight win streak and is one of the top-five ranked welterweights in the UFC, but the longer he waits to the fight the more new contenders such as Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev move up the ranks. A fight against Masvidal makes all the sense in the world, so hopefully, the UFC is able to get it done. But if not, a fight against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson also could work.

Do you want to see Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal?