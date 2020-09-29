ONE Championship reveals full lineup for ONE: Reign of Dynasties on October 9

ONE Championship has revealed the complete lineup for the upcoming ONE: Reign of Dynasties card, which is scheduled for October 9.

The card is headlined by a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title clash. A co-main event featuring two of the promotion’s best flyweight contenders rounds out the six-bout offering. The venue and location for this event have yet to be confirmed and announced by ONE Championship.

In the main event, reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao of Thailand will attempt to defend his Muay Thai title against top contender Josh “Timebomb” Tonna of Australia.

In the co-main event, three-time European Grappling Champion Aleksi “The Giant” Toivonen of Finland will take on former ONE World Title challenger and fifth-ranked flyweight contender Reece “Lightning” McLaren of Australia.

ONE: Reign of Dynasties will see the return of lightweight staple Amir Khan, who is known for having the most knockout finishes in ONE Championship history—a record he shares with his Evolve teammate and reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee. Khan will take on rising Indian lightweight Rahul “The Kerala Krusher” Raju.

Also seeing action on the ONEL Reign of Dynasties card is another of Khan’s Evolve stablemates in multiple-time Indonesian Wrestling Champion Eko Roni Saputra. Saputra looks to showcase his improved skill set and aims for his third victory in ONE Championship when he takes on promotional newcomer Murugan “Wolverine” Silvarajoo of Malaysia.

Multiple-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion and former inaugural ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke makes his highly-anticipated return to action. Dejdamrong will face China Top Team’s “Wolf Of The Grasslands” Hexigetu in what should be another exciting matchup.

Lastly, Indian wrestling champion “The Indian Notorious” Roshan Mainam will look to build upon his recent success and add another victory to his record when he faces ONE Hefei Flyweight Tournament Champion Liu Peng Shuai in the opening bout of the night.

The full card for ONE: Reign of Dynasties card is as follows:

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Josh Tonna (ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title)

Aleksi Toivonen vs. Reece McLaren (mixed martial arts – flyweight)

Amir Khan vs. Rahul Raju (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Murugan Silvarajoo (mixed martial arts – catch weight of 63.5 kilograms)

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Hexigetu (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Roshan Mainam vs. Liu Peng Shuai (mixed martial arts – flyweight)

Stay tuned for the location and broadcast details for this card.