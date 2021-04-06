Photos | Jon Jones is looking like an absolute monster ahead of his proposed heavyweight debut

UFC superstar Jon Jones posted new photos of himself in his heavyweight form, and he looks absolutely massive ahead of his potential return.

After dropping the UFC light heavyweight title last summer, Jones has spent the better part of the last year bulking up for his UFC heavyweight debut. The original plan was for Jones to take on the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic, which Ngannou ended up winning when he brutally knocked the former champion out at UFC 260. However, Jones and the UFC are now embroiled in a very public financial dispute relating to how much money “Bones” will get to fight Ngannou. At this point, we have no idea if the UFC and Jones will be able to come to a deal, as the two sides appear to be very far apart in money.

Even though Jones and the UFC are stuck when it comes to the Ngannou fight negotiations, Jones continues to get stronger and bulk up as he still believes his heavyweight debut will happen. The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently posted an update where he weighed 255lbs. Check out the latest round of photos that Jones shared on his Instagram.

Don’t count the days make the days count

Fans of Jones have always wanted him to move up to heavyweight and now it appears that we are right on the finishing line of getting done. Thus far, Jones and the UFC don’t seem to be getting any closer to a deal. Reports have suggested that Jones could be pricing himself out of the fight and the UFC could be looking at Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis instead. But Jones is remaining hopeful that he can fight at heavyweight, and he looks the part.

Do you think Jon Jones and the UFC will be able to come to a new deal for the Francis Ngannou fight?