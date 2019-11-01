PHOTO | UFC unveils BMF belt for Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz fight

The BMF belt — the prize that will be awarded to the winner of the UFC 244 main event battle between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal — has finally been revealed.

This unique piece of UFC paraphernalia was unveiled by a glove-wearing UFC President Dana White on Friday in New York City. As yesterday’s teaser revealed, it’s silver and black in color, and inscribed with the letters “BMF”. It also features the year in Roman numerals, the venue (Madison Square Garden), and White’s signature somewhere on the back.

See it below (via UFC on Twitter):

Diaz and Masvidal will meet for the BMF title in the UFC 244 main event.

Masvidal will enter the fight on a two-fight streak. In his most recent fight, which went down in July, he turned the lights out on former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren with a record-breaking five-second knockout. Prior to that, he knocked out Darren Till with a blistering punch in London.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, last fought in August, when he returned from a three-year absence to defeat former UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis by unanimous decision. In his next most recent outing, he was defeated by Conor McGregor by majority decision. This loss was preceded by a second-round submission of McGregor.

Here is the full UFC 244 fight card, featuring Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz and lots more.

UFC 244 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on Pay-Per-View

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Vicente Luque vs. Stephen Thompson

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Derrick Lewis

Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee

UFC 244 Prelims | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Shane Burgos

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brad Tavares

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jair Rozenstruik

UFC 244 Early Prelims | 6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ESPN2

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

What do you think of the BMF title? Do you think Diaz or Masvidal will take it home?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/1/2019.