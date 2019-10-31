VIDEO | Sneak peak of the UFC’s new BMF Belt

The UFC has released a sneak preview of ‘The Baddest Motherf****r’ belt in the lead-up to the much anticipated ‘BMF’ fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

On Saturday, November 2nd at Madison Square Gardens in New York, the welterweight legends will collide in the UFC 244 main event. They will battle it out for the unprecedented ‘BMF’ title, awarded by none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

After taking a three-year hiatus from the sport, Diaz returned to the Octagon to face Anthony Pettis. He put his endurance and fighting IQ on full display, securing a unanimous decision victory after three rounds at UFC 241.

Masvidal also delivered a memorable fight in his last performance. ‘Gamebred’ KO’d the Olympic wrestler, Ben Askren in a record-breaking 5 seconds of the first round.

Now East vs West will fight it out for the first ‘BMF’ title. Catch a glimpse of the new beauty down below:

In the co-main event, Masvidal’s former opponent, Darren Till will be moving up a weight class to fight No 4 ranked contender, Kelvin Gastelum. Till is coming off back to back losses. The British fighter received a loss at the hands of Tyron Woodley at UFC 228. His last fight was a shocking KO loss to ‘BMF’ contender, Jorge Masvidal.

Gastelum is also coming off a loss after enduring a five-round war against the current middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. Gastelum delivered a valiant performance but ultimately lost by unanimous decision.

Stephen Thompson will also face Vincent Luque in a welterweight bout and Derrick Lewis will face off against Blagoy Ivanov at UFC 244. If you want to know how to watch this weekend’s stacked card. Click here.