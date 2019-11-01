Darren Till reacts to Kelvin Gastelum’s controversial weigh-in at UFC 244

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till will square off with Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight matchup at UFC 244 tomorrow night in New York.

The proposed middleweight scrap appeared to be in some jeopardy earlier this week, after it was revealed that Darren Till had encountered some visa issues.

Thankfully all of Till’s travel plans got sorted and the Liverpool native arrived in ‘The Big Apple’ with enough time to cut weight and hit the scales.

While Till seemingly made the middleweight limit of 186-pounds with a little effort, the same could not be said about his opponent Kelvin Gastelum.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger, Gastelum, required the use of a towel during his official weigh-in and also appeared to lean on his coach while on the scale.

Gastelum’s actions spawned a ton of negative reactions from fellow fighters and MMA media, but that sentiment was not shared by Darren Till.

The Englishman spoke with ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto following today’s official weigh ins where he shared the following thoughts on Gastelum’s controversial UFC 244 weigh in.

Darren also told me he doesn’t care if Kelvin was heavy. I told him, you’d be owed that fine money. He said, he, let him keep it or give it to Walt Harris to help find his daughter. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 1, 2019

Darren Till (17-2-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal at March’s UFC event in London.

After starting his career with a perfect record of 17-0-1, ‘The Gorilla’ has since dropped his last two fights. Before being starched by ‘Gamebred’, the English fighter suffered a submission loss to Tyron Woodley in a bout for the promotions coveted welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum will return to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 this past April.

‘KG’ has scored victories over Ronaldo Souza, Michael Bisping and Tim Kennedy during his time at middleweight.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till throw down at tomorrow night’s UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden in New York? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 1, 2019