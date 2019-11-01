PHOTOS | MMA fighters celebrate Halloween

Another Halloween has come and gone, and just like in year’s past, many of the world’s top MMA fighters dressed up to celebrate the occasion.

This year, we saw MMA fighters and their family members dress up as The Incredibles (Cody Garbrandt and Conor McGregor), Cat Woman (Rachael Ostovich), The Hulk (Junior dos Santos), Drake (Khalil Rountree) and the devil (Cat Zingano).

UFC commentator Jon Anik even dressed up as former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Check out some of the best costumes from MMA stars below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4FeTm7g5pF/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4TJilyD8As/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4H7HWlD-hf/

Not every member of the MMA community was able to partake in the Halloween fun. The 24 fighters on the bill for UFC 244, scheduled for Saturday night in New York City, are understandably preoccupied with their upcoming contests. That includes main event fighters Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, and other stars like Derrick Lewis, Stephen Thompson, Kevin Lee, and Johnny Walker.

What are your favorite costumes from the stars of the MMA world this year? What did you dress up as?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/1/2019.