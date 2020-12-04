Photo | UFC 256 poster featuring Figueiredo, Moreno, Ferguson and Oliveira

By
Tom Taylor
-
Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC 256
Image via @ufc on Instagram (photographer not listed)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has dropped the official poster for UFC 256, the final pay-per-view on the calendar for this most turbulent of years.

See it below:

UFC 256 is scheduled for December 12. It will emanate from promotion’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and air on pay-per-view exclusively through ESPN+.

UFC 256 will be headlined by a dynamite flyweight title fight between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Brandon Moreno. Both men are making lighting quick turnarounds, having picked up first-round victories over Alex Perez and Brandon Royval respectively at last month’s UFC 255 card.

UFC 256 will be co-headlined by a clash of top-10 lightweights, as proven finishers Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira collide in a bout that’s rife with title implications. Ferguson will be looking to rebound from an upset TKO loss to Justin Gaethje back in May, while Oliveira will be looking to extend a seven-fight win-streak highlighted by submissions of Clay Guida, Jim Miller, and Kevin Lee, and knockouts of Nik Lentz and Jared Gordon.

Outside of those two fights, UFC 256 features a host of other compelling matchups. Some of the highlights include a middleweight bout between Kevin Holland and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, a pair of strawweight bouts as Angela Hill takes on Tecia Torres and Mackenzie Dern battles Virna Jandiroba, and appearances from a long list of promising prospects.

See the full UFC 256 lineup, as it currently stands, below:

UFC 256 Fight Card

  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira
  • Dwight Grant vs. Li Jingliang
  • Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza
  • Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Omari Akhmedov vs. opponent TBA
  • Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa
  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Karl Roberson
  • Peter Barrett vs. Chase Hooper
  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker
  • Andrea Lee vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Rafael Fiziev vs. Renato Moicano

What are your thoughts on the official poster for UFC 256?