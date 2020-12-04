Photo | UFC 256 poster featuring Figueiredo, Moreno, Ferguson and Oliveira

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has dropped the official poster for UFC 256, the final pay-per-view on the calendar for this most turbulent of years.
See it below:
Who are you taking next weekend!? Your #UFC256 poster has just released 🏆
[ Decemeber 12th – LIVE on #ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/tnJaifB6eC
— UFC (@ufc) December 3, 2020
UFC 256 is scheduled for December 12. It will emanate from promotion’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and air on pay-per-view exclusively through ESPN+.
UFC 256 will be headlined by a dynamite flyweight title fight between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Brandon Moreno. Both men are making lighting quick turnarounds, having picked up first-round victories over Alex Perez and Brandon Royval respectively at last month’s UFC 255 card.
UFC 256 will be co-headlined by a clash of top-10 lightweights, as proven finishers Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira collide in a bout that’s rife with title implications. Ferguson will be looking to rebound from an upset TKO loss to Justin Gaethje back in May, while Oliveira will be looking to extend a seven-fight win-streak highlighted by submissions of Clay Guida, Jim Miller, and Kevin Lee, and knockouts of Nik Lentz and Jared Gordon.
Outside of those two fights, UFC 256 features a host of other compelling matchups. Some of the highlights include a middleweight bout between Kevin Holland and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, a pair of strawweight bouts as Angela Hill takes on Tecia Torres and Mackenzie Dern battles Virna Jandiroba, and appearances from a long list of promising prospects.
See the full UFC 256 lineup, as it currently stands, below:
UFC 256 Fight Card
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
- Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira
- Dwight Grant vs. Li Jingliang
- Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Omari Akhmedov vs. opponent TBA
- Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa
- Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Karl Roberson
- Peter Barrett vs. Chase Hooper
- Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker
- Andrea Lee vs. Gillian Robertson
- Rafael Fiziev vs. Renato Moicano
What are your thoughts on the official poster for UFC 256?