Photo | UFC 256 poster featuring Figueiredo, Moreno, Ferguson and Oliveira

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has dropped the official poster for UFC 256, the final pay-per-view on the calendar for this most turbulent of years.

See it below:

Who are you taking next weekend!? Your #UFC256 poster has just released 🏆 [ Decemeber 12th – LIVE on #ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/tnJaifB6eC — UFC (@ufc) December 3, 2020

UFC 256 is scheduled for December 12. It will emanate from promotion’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and air on pay-per-view exclusively through ESPN+.

UFC 256 will be headlined by a dynamite flyweight title fight between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Brandon Moreno. Both men are making lighting quick turnarounds, having picked up first-round victories over Alex Perez and Brandon Royval respectively at last month’s UFC 255 card.

UFC 256 will be co-headlined by a clash of top-10 lightweights, as proven finishers Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira collide in a bout that’s rife with title implications. Ferguson will be looking to rebound from an upset TKO loss to Justin Gaethje back in May, while Oliveira will be looking to extend a seven-fight win-streak highlighted by submissions of Clay Guida, Jim Miller, and Kevin Lee, and knockouts of Nik Lentz and Jared Gordon.

Outside of those two fights, UFC 256 features a host of other compelling matchups. Some of the highlights include a middleweight bout between Kevin Holland and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, a pair of strawweight bouts as Angela Hill takes on Tecia Torres and Mackenzie Dern battles Virna Jandiroba, and appearances from a long list of promising prospects.

See the full UFC 256 lineup, as it currently stands, below:

UFC 256 Fight Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Dwight Grant vs. Li Jingliang

Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza

Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Omari Akhmedov vs. opponent TBA

Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Karl Roberson

Peter Barrett vs. Chase Hooper

Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker

Andrea Lee vs. Gillian Robertson

Rafael Fiziev vs. Renato Moicano

What are your thoughts on the official poster for UFC 256?