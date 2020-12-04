Petr Yan responds to TJ Dillashaw’s title shot demands

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan has responded to the former champion TJ Dillashaw’s recent demands for a title shot.

Dillashaw has not fought in close to two years, having been suspended for his use of the injectable-only banned substance EPO ahead of a 2019 TKO loss to Henry Cejudo.

As he nears the anticipated conclusion of his suspension, Dillashaw has made no secret of the fact that he wants an immediate crack at the title when he returns, also questioning the integrity of Yan’s title reign.

“I want that title. I want it right away,” Dillashaw told ESPN this week (via MMA Fighting). “You’ve got a guy Petr Yan who beat someone for the belt that is 0-2 in the division. Jose Aldo has two losses [at bantamweight] and he beat him for the title so how are you calling yourself a champion? To me you’re an interim champion. That belt has changed hands every fight. There’s been no one there sitting there being dominant. That is my belt so I want to come back, I want that title fight.

“I know Aljamain Sterling and Yan are fighting, which is deserved,” Dillashaw added. “Sterling’s been looking good, he’s dominant. Get that fight out of the way and I want the winner. I was hoping they were going to fight the 12th but that got pushed back so we’ll see what comes of it. There’s no messing around. I don’t want no tune-up fights.”

It didn’t take long for Petr Yan to catch wind of these remarks from TJ Dillashaw, and he didn’t pull any punches in his response.

See how the champ’s ruthless response below:

“Wait in line, cheater,” Yan said.

