Jack Hermansson rooting for Adesanya over Blachowicz: “It would be cooler to beat the double champ”

Jack Hermansson is okay with Israel Adesanya moving up to light heavyweight to fight Jan Blachowicz.

Sometime in early 2021, Adesanya will look to become a champ-champ against Blachowicz. However, many people didn’t get the fight as both men have plenty of options to defend their own titles. Yet, for Hermansson, he is fine with the fight being made as long as the middleweight champion wins.

“Yeah, definitely. But, they want to create that next super, superstar. So, I understand why they are doing it,” Hermansson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I really hope he wins that fight because I want to beat Adesanya when he is undefeated and it would be cooler to beat the double champ. As long as he wins, I am okay with it.”

Although many believe if Adesanya wins he would stay at light heavyweight to fight Jon Jones. For Jack Hermansson, he doesn’t think that is true as he thinks “The Last Stylebender” will still try and defend his middleweight title.

“I really believe he will go back down after Blachowicz. He might fight Jon Jones one day but I don’t think he is super eager to go up there,” Hermansson said. “I can see him thinking Jan is an easier fight than Jones and can go up and get the belt, do a couple of middleweight fights then go up and fight Jones.”

If Jack Hermansson does end up fighting Israel Adesanya he will need to beat Marvin Vettori on Saturday night. For “The Joker” he believes he is two wins away as if he beats the Italian expects to fight either Robert Whittaker or Paulo Costa in a number one contender bout.

