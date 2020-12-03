UFC 256: ‘Figueiredo vs Moreno’ Fight Card and Rumors

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view next weekend with UFC 256 as Deiveson Figueiredo prepares to defend the Flyweight Championship once again – this time against rising contender Brandon Moreno.

Event: UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

Date: Saturday, 12th December 2020

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (6pm/8pm/10pm EST)

It’s been less than two weeks since the impressive champion saw off the challenge of Alex Perez at UFC 255, and yet he’s already preparing to step back into the Octagon with the intention of defending his belt and securing the Fighter of the Year crown.

In the co-main event, fans will be treated to one hell of a showdown as top lightweights Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira hope to stake their claim as the new number one contender for the 155-pound title.

The following fights have been confirmed by UFC.com.

UFC 256 Main Card – ESPN+ (10pm EST)

Flyweight Championship – Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno

Lightweight – Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Lightweight – Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev

Middleweight – Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza

Heavyweight – Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 256 Prelims – ESPN+ (8pm EST)

Women’s Flyweight – Andrea Lee vs. Gillian Robertson

UFC 256 Early Prelims – ESPN+ (6pm EST)

Featherweight – Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo

Heavyweight – Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa

Welterweight – Li Jingliang vs. Dwight Grant

The following fights have not been posted on the UFC’s official website, but have been heavily reported across a variety of other sources.

Women’s Strawweight – Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Women’s Strawweight – Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Featherweight – Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett

Middleweight – Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Featherweight – Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda

While many are picking Figueiredo to come away with the victory to make it 4-0 in 2020, former champion Henry Cejudo has a different opinion.

“The only reason why Deiveson Figueiredo’s there is because of me,” Cejudo said (via MMA Fighting). “To me, he’s the lord of nothing. I’m the one that gave him that position. I’m allowing him to babysit my belt and he’s being a pretty good babysitter in my eyes.”

“Every time I watch the fights I just look at things the fighters are doing wrong and when I see that, even with Deiveson, this is why I think he’s gonna have a hard time and may potentially even lose to Brandon Moreno,” Cejudo said. “All you have to do with a guy like Deiveson Figueiredo is make him grapple for that first round because he’s cutting a lot of weight. By the time that second, third round hits he’s gonna start having that heavy muscle. So I’m actually gonna pick Brandon Moreno — which, he sucks too — but I’m gonna pick him to beat Deiveson Figueiredo.”